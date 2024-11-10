Summarize Simplifying... In short Fans of the superhero series 'Shaktimaan' are in for a treat as Mukesh Khanna, the creator of the original series, has announced its return.

The teaser, filled with scenes from the past episodes and ending with Shaktimaan singing, has sparked nostalgia among fans.

'Shaktimaan': Mukesh Khanna announces superhero's return; unveils teaser

By Isha Sharma 01:57 pm Nov 10, 2024

What's the story Mukesh Khanna, the original face of India's beloved superhero Shaktimaan, has released a teaser for the revival of his iconic show. The actor took to Instagram to share the first poster and teaser, announcing the much-anticipated return of Shaktimaan. His post read, "It's Time For HIM to RETURN..... Our First Indian SUPER TEACHER- SUPER HERO....YES! As Darkness And Evil prevails over Children of Today... Its time for him to return."

'Shaktimaan' teaser sparks nostalgia among fans

The announcement of Shaktimaan's return sent fans into a nostalgia trip. The comment section on Khanna's Instagram post was soon flooded with excited responses from followers recalling their childhood and looking forward to the superhero's return. "I have missed school many times to see this," wrote one fan, while another commented, " Waiting sir.. Most powerful first superhero."

'Shaktimaan' teaser features glimpses from earlier episodes

The teaser mainly highlights scenes from the original episodes of Shaktimaan. In a surprising twist, it ends with a moment of Shaktimaan singing, giving an extra dose of excitement to fans. The original series, which was created by Khanna, aired on DD National from September 13, 1997 to March 27, 2005. Khanna hasn't yet provided any further details about this upcoming revival.