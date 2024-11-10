'Shaktimaan': Mukesh Khanna announces superhero's return; unveils teaser
Mukesh Khanna, the original face of India's beloved superhero Shaktimaan, has released a teaser for the revival of his iconic show. The actor took to Instagram to share the first poster and teaser, announcing the much-anticipated return of Shaktimaan. His post read, "It's Time For HIM to RETURN..... Our First Indian SUPER TEACHER- SUPER HERO....YES! As Darkness And Evil prevails over Children of Today... Its time for him to return."
Check the teaser and poster here
'Shaktimaan' teaser sparks nostalgia among fans
The announcement of Shaktimaan's return sent fans into a nostalgia trip. The comment section on Khanna's Instagram post was soon flooded with excited responses from followers recalling their childhood and looking forward to the superhero's return. "I have missed school many times to see this," wrote one fan, while another commented, " Waiting sir.. Most powerful first superhero."
'Shaktimaan' teaser features glimpses from earlier episodes
The teaser mainly highlights scenes from the original episodes of Shaktimaan. In a surprising twist, it ends with a moment of Shaktimaan singing, giving an extra dose of excitement to fans. The original series, which was created by Khanna, aired on DD National from September 13, 1997 to March 27, 2005. Khanna hasn't yet provided any further details about this upcoming revival.