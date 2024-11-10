Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Sidhant Gupta, known for 'Jubilee', took a break to focus on roles that resonate with him artistically, rather than chasing popularity.

He's now part of the upcoming SonyLIV series 'Freedom at Midnight', based on the book by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, which delves into India's struggle for independence.

The series, featuring a diverse cast, premieres on November 15. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sidhant Gupta is back with 'Freedom at Midnight'

'Didn't want safe route': Sidhant Gupta explains break after 'Jubilee'

By Isha Sharma 01:23 pm Nov 10, 202401:23 pm

What's the story Actor Sidhant Gupta, who shot to fame with his performance in Amazon Prime Video's Jubilee, has made a comeback after a gap of over one-and-a-half years. He will be seen as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in Nikkhil Advani's period drama Freedom at Midnight. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Gupta revealed he intentionally stayed away from signing multiple projects post-Jubilee to stay true to his craft.

Career reflection

Gupta's introspection led to 'Freedom at Midnight'

Sharing his introspective journey as an actor, Gupta said, "As an actor, you get to know yourself as you move along when success and acceptance come in. Why am I doing this work? This has been a life-changing question for me." "When I read the script of Freedom at Midnight, I got my answer," he added. Despite audience expectations for more appearances post-Jubilee, Gupta chose to immerse himself in the upcoming SonyLIV series.

Artistic integrity

Gupta's commitment to authenticity over popularity

Gupta stressed his dedication to authenticity, saying, "Nothing else mattered, not the perception of people. I didn't want to take the safe route. I don't want to keep doing the same three-film [deal] and back-to-back shifts. I want to stick to my guns." He explained he isn't averse to commercial projects but wants roles that speak to him as an artist. "If the characters are appealing, I might do those [mainstream projects] as well," he added.

The show

Know more about the show

Freedom at Midnight will stream from November 15 on SonyLIV. It is based on the namesake book by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre and explores in-depth the tumultuous events that led to India's fight for independence. Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Arif Zakaria, and Ira Dubey are also a part of the cast. The series is produced by Emmay Entertainment, led by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani, along with StudioNext.