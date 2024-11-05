Summarize Simplifying... In short Naga Chaitanya's most expensive film to date, 'Thandel', is set to release on February 7, 2025.

The film, inspired by real-life events, tells the story of a fisherman, played by Chaitanya, who accidentally crosses into Pakistani waters and is imprisoned.

This marks Chaitanya's 23rd lead role and his third collaboration with director Mondeti. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Thandel' to release on February 7, 2025

Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's 'Thandel' sets release date: February 7, 2025

By Tanvi Gupta 05:50 pm Nov 05, 202405:50 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated pan-Indian film Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, will be released in theaters worldwide on February 7, 2025. The announcement was made at a special event hosted by the filmmakers on Tuesday (November 5). Director Chandoo Mondeti revealed that the final phase of the shooting will be wrapped up soon, after which an intensive promotional campaign and post-production wrap-up will follow.

Film details

'Thandel' marks Chaitanya's most expensive project to date

Thandel is Chaitanya's most ambitious and costliest project to date, reportedly. The film, produced by Bunny Vas and presented by Allu Aravind, has a soundtrack by Devi Sri Prasad. It tells the story of a fisherman led by Chaitanya's character who accidentally crosses into Pakistani waters and is imprisoned for breaching maritime borders. It draws inspiration from the true events of fishermen from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Film inspiration

'Thandel' draws inspiration from real-life incidents

Earlier, Speaking to News18, Chaitanya had called this role a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity. He said, "It's an interesting story. It is based on true events that occurred in Andhra Pradesh in 2018." "It's a love story but inspired by real life events that happened to some Srikakulam fishermen." Thandel marks Chaitanya's 23rd lead role and his third film with director Mondeti, after 2016's Premam and 2018's Savyasachi. The film was officially announced in November 2023.