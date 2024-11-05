Sandra Thomas expelled from Kerala Film Association for 'breaching discipline'
Renowned film producer Sandra Thomas has been ousted from the Kerala Film Producers's Association (KFPA) over charges of "breaching organizational discipline and norms." The decision was made public on Tuesday (November 5). This comes after Thomas publicly criticized film organizations, including KFPA, for their silence on the Justice Hema Committee Report. The report—released in August—exposed alleged harassment and exploitation of women in Malayalam cinema.
KFPA issued a show-cause notice to Thomas
Responding to Thomas's criticism, the KFPA sent her a show-cause notice. An executive committee meeting of the KFPA on October 28 found that Thomas had been "continuously breaching discipline and raising baseless allegations against committee members." Her response to the show-cause notice was found unsatisfactory by the association, hence her expulsion. B Rajesh, secretary of KFPA, confirmed the decision in a letter dated October 28.
Thomas responded to expulsion, alleging silencing tactics
Reacting to her expulsion, Thomas told the media that she had been removed from the association despite giving a detailed explanation. She hinted that her expulsion could be an attempt to silence women speaking up after the release of the Hema Committee report. "I feel they have expelled me with an intention to make silent all such women," she told reporters.
Thomas's previous complaint against KFPA members
Meanwhile, Thomas had earlier filed a police complaint against nine office bearers of the KFPA. She had accused them of misbehaving during a meeting called to settle a dispute related to film production. The Ernakulam Central Police registered a case in October based on her complaint, however, the producers have denied these allegations.