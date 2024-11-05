Summarize Simplifying... In short Sandra Thomas, a prominent figure in the Kerala Film Association (KFPA), has been expelled for allegedly breaching discipline and making baseless accusations against committee members.

In response, Thomas suggests her expulsion is an attempt to silence women speaking up, following a controversial report.

This comes after Thomas previously filed a police complaint against nine KFPA members for alleged misbehavior during a film production dispute meeting.

By Tanvi Gupta 05:07 pm Nov 05, 202405:07 pm

What's the story Renowned film producer Sandra Thomas has been ousted from the Kerala Film Producers's Association (KFPA) over charges of "breaching organizational discipline and norms." The decision was made public on Tuesday (November 5). This comes after Thomas publicly criticized film organizations, including KFPA, for their silence on the Justice Hema Committee Report. The report—released in August—exposed alleged harassment and exploitation of women in Malayalam cinema.

Notice details

KFPA issued a show-cause notice to Thomas

Responding to Thomas's criticism, the KFPA sent her a show-cause notice. An executive committee meeting of the KFPA on October 28 found that Thomas had been "continuously breaching discipline and raising baseless allegations against committee members." Her response to the show-cause notice was found unsatisfactory by the association, hence her expulsion. B Rajesh, secretary of KFPA, confirmed the decision in a letter dated October 28.

Response

Thomas responded to expulsion, alleging silencing tactics

Reacting to her expulsion, Thomas told the media that she had been removed from the association despite giving a detailed explanation. She hinted that her expulsion could be an attempt to silence women speaking up after the release of the Hema Committee report. "I feel they have expelled me with an intention to make silent all such women," she told reporters.

Information

Thomas's previous complaint against KFPA members

Meanwhile, Thomas had earlier filed a police complaint against nine office bearers of the KFPA. She had accused them of misbehaving during a meeting called to settle a dispute related to film production. The Ernakulam Central Police registered a case in October based on her complaint, however, the producers have denied these allegations.