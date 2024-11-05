'Thug Life': Character glimpse loading on Kamal Haasan's birthday
The makers of Thug Life, the much-awaited Kamal Haasan-starrer, have a special treat in store for fans. On Tuesday, it was announced that they will be unveiling a glimpse of the film's characters on Haasan's 70th birthday, which falls on November 7 (Thursday). The announcement was made through a poster featuring pencil art of Haasan's character from the film, hinting at its uniqueness. Here's more about it.
'Thug Life' marks Haasan-Ratnam reunion after three decades
Thug Life also marks Haasan's reunion with ace director Mani Ratnam after a gap of three decades. Their last film together was the 1987 film Nayakan. The shooting of the film is in its last leg and is all set for a grand theatrical release. Thug Life has a star-studded cast featuring Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Nassar in pivotal roles.
'Thug Life' release date pushed to April 2025
The shooting of a song is currently on in Mumbai—Krishnan confirmed through a picture shared from the set. The music for the film is composed by AR Rahman. Initially planned for a 2024 release, the film's launch has now reportedly been pushed to April 2025. The upcoming character glimpse is expected to further fuel this excitement among fans and followers of both the actor and director.