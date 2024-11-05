Summarize Simplifying... In short Kamal Haasan is set to reunite with director Mani Ratnam in the upcoming film 'Thug Life', their first collaboration in three decades.

The film, featuring a star-studded cast and music by AR Rahman, is currently wrapping up shooting and is slated for an April 2025 release.

Fans eagerly anticipate a character glimpse on Haasan's birthday, adding to the buzz around the film. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kamal Haasan will turn 70 on November 7

'Thug Life': Character glimpse loading on Kamal Haasan's birthday

By Tanvi Gupta 05:48 pm Nov 05, 202405:48 pm

What's the story The makers of Thug Life, the much-awaited Kamal Haasan-starrer, have a special treat in store for fans. On Tuesday, it was announced that they will be unveiling a glimpse of the film's characters on Haasan's 70th birthday, which falls on November 7 (Thursday). The announcement was made through a poster featuring pencil art of Haasan's character from the film, hinting at its uniqueness. Here's more about it.

Reunion

'Thug Life' marks Haasan-Ratnam reunion after three decades

Thug Life also marks Haasan's reunion with ace director Mani Ratnam after a gap of three decades. Their last film together was the 1987 film Nayakan. The shooting of the film is in its last leg and is all set for a grand theatrical release. Thug Life has a star-studded cast featuring Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Nassar in pivotal roles.

Twitter Post

Look at the announcement post here

Release update

'Thug Life' release date pushed to April 2025

The shooting of a song is currently on in Mumbai—Krishnan confirmed through a picture shared from the set. The music for the film is composed by AR Rahman. Initially planned for a 2024 release, the film's launch has now reportedly been pushed to April 2025. The upcoming character glimpse is expected to further fuel this excitement among fans and followers of both the actor and director.