Summarize Simplifying... In short "Small Things Like These," an Irish film that premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, stars Cillian Murphy as Bill Furlong, a man uncovering dark secrets in his Catholic Church-controlled town.

The film, based on Claire Keegan's book, is a tale of human resilience and the cost of silence, produced by Murphy and financed by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's Artists Equity.

The film's gripping narrative and Murphy's compelling performance have already earned it accolades, including a Silver Bear for co-star Emily Watson.

'Small Things Like These' to release in India on November 15

Cillian Murphy's 'Small Things Like These'—Plot, Cast, India release date

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Nov 06, 202402:10 am

What's the story Lionsgate unveiled the trailer and release dates for the much-anticipated film Small Things Like These, starring Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy. The drama, an adaptation of Claire Keegan's best-selling novel, premiered in UK and Ireland theaters on November 1 and will be released in the US on Friday (November 8). The film is also set to release in India on November 15. Planning to watch it? Here's everything you need to know.

Festival acclaim

'Small Things Like These' made waves at Berlin Film Festival

Small Things Like These, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year on February 15, is a major milestone for Irish cinema. Emily Watson, one of the main cast members, won the prestigious Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance at the festival, adding to the film's accolades. The film is directed by Tim Mielants and adapted by Enda Walsh.

Plot and production

Murphy's character uncovers dark secrets in 'Small Things Like These'

The story, set in the weeks before Christmas 1985, follows Bill Furlong (Murphy), a coal merchant living in a small Irish town under the strict control of the Catholic Church. As he goes about his daily work, Bill discovers dark secrets lurking in the local convent, compelling him to confront his past and the community's decades-long silence. Murphy's depiction of a man battling moral dilemmas is said to be one of the film's most riveting elements.

Actor's insight

Murphy expressed a deep connection to 'Small Things Like These'

Murphy, who also produced the film, has said he feels deeply connected to the story. Earlier, speaking to Deadline, he said he "fell in love with Claire Keegan's book," which is "specific" in its setting but has a "huge universality." The novel's themes of human resilience and the cost of silence in the face of injustice are prevalent themes that resonate strongly in the film.

Film financing

Movie financed by Damon and Affleck's Artists Equity

The project was funded by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's Artists Equity, with Murphy's production company Big Things Films also participating. This partnership came after Murphy and Damon met on Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning Oppenheimer set. Murphy, Alan Moloney, Damon, Drew Vinton, and Catherine Magee are the producers of the film, while Affleck, Michael Joe, Kevin Halloran, and Niamh Fagan are the executive producers.