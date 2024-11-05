Summarize Simplifying... In short Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh are teaming up for the first time in a promotional song for the film 'Baby John', a remake of the Tamil hit 'Theri'.

The duo will also share screen space in two upcoming films, 'Border 2' and 'No Entry Mein Entry'.

The duo will also share screen space in two upcoming films, 'Border 2' and 'No Entry Mein Entry'.

'Baby John', featuring Dhawan in the lead role, is set to release on December 25.

'Baby John' promotional song is in the making

Collab alert! Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh team up for 'Baby John'

By Tanvi Gupta 06:01 pm Nov 05, 202406:01 pm

What's the story The makers of the upcoming action film Baby John are leaving no stone unturned to build anticipation. The initial promotional efforts included a special five-minute footage screening at Big Cine Expo and the release of a character poster featuring Jackie Shroff as the villain. Now, they have reportedly planned a special promotional song featuring Diljit Dosanjh alongside lead actors Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh.

Song details

Dosanjh to perform high-energy track for 'Baby John'

The promotional song for Baby John will be a high-energy party track sung by Dosanjh, who will also appear in the music video along with Dhawan and Suresh, PeepingMoon reported. It will be shot on Wednesday (November 6) in a Mumbai studio. The song, composed by Thaman S and choreographed by Shobi Master, is likely to add vibrancy to the film's promotional campaign.

Future projects

Dhawan and Dosanjh's first on-screen collaboration in 'Baby John'

This promotional song is the first on-screen collaboration between Dhawan and Dosanjh. The duo will also be seen sharing screen space in two upcoming films where they will play Indian army officers in Sunny Deol's Border 2 and Anees Bazmee's No Entry Mein Entry. While Border 2 is expected to go on floors soon, the No Entry sequel is scheduled to start in 2025.

Film synopsis

'Baby John': A remake of Tamil hit 'Theri'

Baby John is a remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil hit, Theri. The movie tells the story of a former police officer on a mission to save his daughter from past enemies. Dhawan will be seen in the lead role, which was originally played by Thalapathy Vijay in the Tamil version. Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi reprise roles originally portrayed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson, respectively. Helmed by A. Kaleeswaran, Baby John is set to release on December 25.