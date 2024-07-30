In short Simplifying... In short Sonu Sood's directorial debut, "Fateh", co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, is set to hit the screens in 2025.

The action-packed film, produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, delves into real-life cybercrime incidents.

Sood, who also wrote and produced the film, released a teaser earlier this year, hinting at a thrilling exploration of the cybercrime world. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sonu Sood announces release date of directorial debut 'Fateh'

'Fateh': Sonu Sood-Jacqueline Fernandez's action-packed film locks 2025 release date

By Tanvi Gupta 05:06 pm Jul 30, 202405:06 pm

What's the story Sonu Sood, celebrated as a national hero, is marking his 51st birthday on Tuesday (July 30). As a special gift to his fans, he announced the release date of his much-anticipated action film Fateh. The cybercrime thriller is set to premiere on January 10, 2025. The announcement came via a social media post featuring two new posters with the caption: "Be ready for the Nation's best action film."

Directorial debut

'Fateh' marks Sood's first venture as director

In the first poster, Sood looks sharp in a black suit, carrying a bag. His intense expression adds to the intrigue. In the other poster, the actor is seen alongside a worried Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie also features Naseeruddin Shah. Fateh marks Sood's first foray into directing. It is produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios. The plot of Fateh explores real-life cybercrime incidents and aims to elevate Indian action films with sequences supervised by top Hollywood technicians.

Twitter Post

Check out the posters here

Teaser release

'Fateh' teaser reveals a glimpse into the cybercrime world

Earlier this year, Sood released a teaser for Fateh, offering a sneak peek into the thrilling world of cybercrime. The film's tagline, 'Never Underestimate A Nobody,' encapsulates the essence of the movie and reflects Sood's personal journey. The teaser was shared on Instagram with a note from Sood that read, "Aa Raha Hoon (I am coming!) #Fateh! Brace yourselves for the biggest action-packed thriller! (sic)."

Multi-talented

Sood takes on multiple roles in 'Fateh'

In Fateh, Sood showcases his versatility by taking on multiple roles as an actor, director, writer, and producer. The film is an action-packed drama that delves into the complexities and challenges of cybercrime. It is produced by Sonali Sood, Shakti Sagar Productions, and Zee Studios. Apart from Sood and Fernandez in lead roles, the movie also stars Vijay Raaz and Shivjyoti Rajput playing prominent characters.