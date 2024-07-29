In short Simplifying... In short A photo in Happy Hogan's office from the Avengers Compound hints at Spider-Man's complex fate in the MCU, suggesting that Doctor Strange's spell may have altered memories across time.

What's the story Marvel's recent offering, Deadpool & Wolverine has revealed a significant Easter egg that provides insight into the fate of Spider-Man, portrayed by Tom Holland, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film, being the first official project of the Fox Marvel characters in the MCU, is filled with references to this universe. Despite operating in its own timeline, it offers clues about Spider-Man's current situation through a photo found in Happy Hogan's office at the Avengers Compound.

Happy Hogan's office in the Avengers Compound is filled with memorabilia from past MCU films. Among these items, a partially obscured photo of Tony Stark with his arm around an unidentified person reveals much about Spider-Man's current situation. This photo is identical to one that Tony looked at in Avengers: Endgame when reminiscing about his relationship with Peter Parker, who is the obscured figure in the picture.

The timeline of events in the MCU raises questions as the scene in Happy's office takes place in 2018, while the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home occur in 2024. This suggests that Doctor Strange's spell not only erased memories going forward but also across time. This theory debunks fans' speculation that Peter could regain his life by traveling back in time, indicating a more complex situation for Spider-Man's fate.

In another scene from Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool makes a hand motion similar to Spider-Man's web shooter sound effect. This moment could be seen as a reference to Deadpool and Spider-Man's iconic comic team-up, somewhere in the future. Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy have expressed interest in a Deadpool and Spider-Man crossover, further fueling speculation about future collaborations within the MCU.