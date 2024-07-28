In short Simplifying... In short The Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest film, 'Deadpool & Wolverine', has made a splash at the box office, raking in ₹43.65cr domestically and surpassing ₹500cr overseas.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' box office collection: Day 2

'Deadpool & Wolverine' box office: R-rated Marvel madness mints ₹44cr

By Tanvi Gupta 10:47 am Jul 28, 202410:47 am

What's the story The superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, has made a significant impact on the Indian box office, amassing nearly ₹44cr within two days of its release. Despite its R-rating, the film earned ₹21cr on its opening day and saw a slight increase on Saturday (Day 2) with an estimated collection of ₹22.50cr. The film's release was broad, with Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubbed versions released alongside the English version contributing to its impressive earnings.

Collection

'Deadpool & Wolverine's collection stands at ₹43.65cr

The film recorded a high occupancy rate for its English shows, with an overall rate of 41.94% on Saturday. The final numbers have fallen slightly short of hitting the ₹50cr mark on Day 2 with a gross total of ₹43.65cr. Internationally, it surpassed ₹500cr at the overseas box office, becoming one of the highest-earning films of the year. In North America, it reached the coveted $100M milestone after scoring a $96M collection on its opening day.

Sequel details

'Deadpool & Wolverine': A new chapter in MCU

Deadpool & Wolverine is based on Marvel Comics characters and marks the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film, serving as a sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018), was penned by director Shawn Levy along with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. The storyline revolves around Deadpool being pulled from his quiet life by the Time Variance Authority (TVA), and partnering with a reluctant Wolverine to save his universe.

Cast highlights

Star-studded cast shines in the movie

In addition to Jackman and Reynolds, who reprise their roles as Wolverine and Deadpool respectively, Deadpool & Wolverine features a strong supporting cast. Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Rob Delaney as Peter Wisdom, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen lend their talents to the film. The ensemble's performances contribute significantly to the film's success at the box office.