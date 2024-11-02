Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Robert Zemeckis has confirmed that a sequel to the adult-oriented film 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' is unlikely due to Disney's discomfort with the risqué nature of Jessica Rabbit's character.

He pointed out Disney's recent changes to Jessica's character in the Disneyland ride as evidence, where her original outfit was replaced with a detective's trench coat.

Despite the film's success, Zemeckis believes that Disney's current stance makes a sequel improbable. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Roger Rabbit 2' is unlikely to happen, confirms director

Robert Zemeckis reveals why 'Roger Rabbit 2' will 'never' happen

By Isha Sharma 04:16 pm Nov 02, 202404:16 pm

What's the story Robert Zemeckis, the director of the 1988 hit film Who Framed Roger Rabbit, recently revealed that a sequel to the movie is unlikely. The reason? Jessica Rabbit's provocative image. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Zemeckis said, "The current Disney would never make Roger Rabbit today. They can't make a movie with Jessica in it." "The sequel script isn't ever going to see the light of day as good as it is."

Character changes

Zemeckis cited Disney's treatment of Jessica Rabbit as evidence

Zemeckis highlighted Disney's changes to Jessica Rabbit's character in the Disneyland attraction Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin as proof of their unease with her risque persona. In 2021, the theme park took Jessica in her original outfit off the ride and substituted her with a detective version in a trench coat. "I mean, look what they did to Jessica at the theme park. They trussed her up in a trench coat, you know," Zemeckis said.

Film's approach

Zemeckis discussed the original film's adult-oriented approach

Zemeckis also reflected on the timing that made Who Framed Roger Rabbit possible when Disney was going through a reconstruction phase. He said, "We were there when that new regime came in, and they were full of energy, and they wanted to do it." The director stressed he made Roger Rabbit for adults, not children, just like Walt Disney.

Film's success

Zemeckis embraced the film's racier elements

Zemeckis further explained his decision to lean into the film's racier elements, recalling a test preview with young kids who were mesmerized by the movie. "They absolutely were riveted to the movie. And I realized that the thing is, kids get everything. They understand. They get it." The approach worked as Who Framed Roger Rabbit became a box office hit despite its eyebrow-raising content.

The character

Jessica is described as 'sultry-but-moral'

Disney Fandom describes the character as, "Jessica Rabbit is Roger Rabbit's Toon human wife and the tritagonist in Disney/Touchstone's 1988 hybrid feature film Who Framed Roger Rabbit." "In the book Who Censored Roger Rabbit, she was an amoral upcoming star and former comic strip character, over whom her estranged husband, fellow comic strip star Roger Rabbit, obsessed." "In the film, she is reimagined as a sultry-but-moral cartoon actor and singer at a Los Angeles supper club."