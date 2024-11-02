Summarize Simplifying... In short Siddhant Chaturvedi and Disha Patani are set to star in a new horror-comedy film, directed by Zaveri, who aims to appeal to a broad audience with commercial elements.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Disha Patani to star in upcoming horror-comedy: Report

What's the story Siddhant Chaturvedi and Disha Patani are reportedly set to share the screen in a new horror-comedy film, reported Bollywood Hungama. The project will be directed by Milap Zaveri, who will be venturing into this genre for the first time. A source told the portal that both actors are excited about the project as it offers a unique take on horror comedy. The film will go on floors in early 2025.

Director's vision

Zaveri's directorial venture aims for mass appeal

Reportedly, Zaveri is excited to helm this "scary comic caper." The source added, "He thinks mass and he has ensured that he'll add commercial elements so that the film appeals to a wider audience." Ashvin Varde and Subhash Kale will produce the film. This project will be another addition to Zaveri's growing list of directorial ventures, including the upcoming adult comedy Masti 4.

Actors' portfolio

Chaturvedi and Patani's recent and upcoming projects

Chaturvedi was recently spotted in the action film Yudhra (2024) and earned accolades for his performance in the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023). He is also said to be in talks for a high-concept comic caper with Sreeleela and Nora Fatehi. Meanwhile, Patani impressed audiences with her performance in Yodha (2024) and had a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. Her upcoming films include Kanguva and the multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle.