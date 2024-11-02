Summarize Simplifying... In short The much-anticipated 'Fauji 2', a modern tribute to the classic show that launched Shah Rukh Khan, is set to hit screens soon.

Led by Khan, the show promises to captivate viewers with its thrilling narrative and vibrant execution.

'Fauji 2' trailer is out

Young cadets enter war zone in intense 'Fauji 2' trailer

By Isha Sharma 03:27 pm Nov 02, 202403:27 pm

What's the story In celebration of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on Saturday, the makers of Fauji 2 have released an exhilarating trailer. It features several new cadets undergoing intense training to prepare for high-stakes missions. The show is a modern-day revival of the iconic series, Fauji, that first introduced SRK to the world. The cast is led by Gauahar Khan and Vicky Jain, who will be taking the legacy of Fauji forward with a contemporary touch.

Anticipation building

Khan expressed her excitement for 'Fauji 2'

Leading the new ensemble, Khan expressed her excitement for the project. She said, "Nothing more magical than a creative team such as this coming together to create one of the iconic shows of our time." "I am very excited to be part of such a show that touched many hearts. Can't wait for everyone to see what we have created with this version."

Producer's perspective

'Fauji 2' is a tribute to SRK's classic: Producer

Producer Sandeep Singh, who is instrumental in bringing Fauji back on screens, sees the revival as a tribute to the original classic. He said, "Fauji 2 is a tribute to the classic that introduced us to Shah Rukh Khan's genius." "We're bringing a vibrant, contemporary version that aims to captivate viewers with the same spirit and thrill as the original."

Doordarshan's take

Doordarshan executives shared their thoughts on 'Fauji 2'

Speaking about the show's enduring appeal, Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman of Doordarshan, said, "The timeless appeal of Fauji lives on. With Fauji 2, we're beyond thrilled to present this iconic story once again." With a story by Vishal Chaturvedi, screenplay by Amarnath Jha, and dialogues by Anil Choudhary and Chaitanya Tulsyan, Fauji 2 is helmed by Abhinav Pareek. It will be telecast on Doordarshan from November 18, Mon-Thu at 9:00pm.