'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 will answer several questions

How Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This' S02 will explore Sasha-Morgan's relationship

By Isha Sharma 12:30 am Nov 03, 202412:30 am

What's the story Jackie Tohn, star of the hit Netflix series Nobody Wants This, has confirmed that the upcoming second season will explore the changing friendship between characters Sasha (Timothy Simons) and Morgan (Justine Lupe). The relationship caused a lot of drama in the first season's finale when Sasha's wife Esther (Tohn) found out about their closeness. "We will find out if Sasha and Morgan happen," Tohn told PEOPLE.

Character developments

Tohn teased Esther's reaction and Joanne's storyline

Tohn also hinted at how her character, Esther, will respond to Sasha and Morgan's relationship. "We will definitely find out how Esther feels about that." "We'll move forward in the storyline of whether or not Joanne is converting," she added, referencing Kristen Bell's character. "We'll see what happens." While Morgan is the sister of Joanne (Bell), Morgan is the brother of Noah (Adam Brody). Sasha-Morgan shared a will-they-won't-they energy throughout the first season, leading to several fan theories.

Production update

'Nobody Wants This' S02: New additions to the production team

The renewal of Nobody Wants This for a second season was announced on October 10, just two weeks after its premiere on September 26. Erin Foster, the creator of Nobody Wants This, earlier said that the show "will forever be a career highlight" and its reception "has been more than anything I could have dreamed." The show is inspired by Foster's life and has been a sensational hit on social media.