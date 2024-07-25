In short Simplifying... In short The upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, 'A Complete Unknown', features a star-studded cast including Timothée Chalamet as Dylan, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, and Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo.

Bob Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown': Cast, plot, release date

By Isha Sharma 02:35 pm Jul 25, 2024

What's the story The trailer for the biographical drama, A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, has been released. The film features actor Timothée Chalamet portraying the legendary musician Bob Dylan. It explores Dylan's early years in New York City and his transformation leading up to his historic 1965 Newport Folk Festival performance. The movie is co-written by Mangold and Jay Cocks and co-produced by Chalamet.

Chalamet channels Dylan's spirit in iconic NYC locations

The trailer showcases Chalamet, as Dylan, walking through Manhattan and singing the 1963 protest song A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall. The film takes viewers on a journey through Dylan's experiences at famous locations such as Cafe Wha?? and Hotel Chelsea. It also introduces a love triangle involving Dylan, Joan Baez (played by Monica Barbaro), and Sylvie Russo (portrayed by Elle Fanning).

Watch the stunning trailer here

'A Complete Unknown' features diverse, star-studded cast

The film boasts a diverse cast with Edward Norton playing Pete Seeger, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, and P.J. Byrne embodying Harold Leventhal. Other cast members include Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie, Dan Fogler portraying Albert Grossman, and Will Harrison in the role of Bob Neuwirth. Russo's character is a fictionalized version of Suze Rotolo, Dylan's girlfriend back then who was featured on the album cover of The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan.

Film based on Elijah Wald's book, 'Dylan Goes Electric!'

A Complete Unknown is based on Elijah Wald's 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric! Initially titled Going Electric, the current title is borrowed from Dylan's song Like a Rolling Stone. Production began in March in New York and New Jersey. The film is set to hit theaters in December. Chalamet was last seen in the epic Hollywood blockbuster Dune: Part Two.