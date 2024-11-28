Ready for 'Moana 2'? Here's quick recap of Part 1
Disney's beloved animated film Moana, featuring Auli'i Cravalho as the titular character, is returning with a highly-anticipated sequel—set to hit theaters on Friday. The original film—released in 2016—captured Moana's courageous journey to save her island, alongside her partnership with the demigod Maui, weaving a powerful tale of self-discovery and heroism. As fans eagerly await Moana 2, let's take a look at some important aspects of the first installment.
Moana's connection with the ocean and wayfinding heritage
Moana is a young girl from Motonui, who is drawn to the ocean despite her father's warnings about its dangers. When their island's food supply dwindles, Moana learns from her grandmother that she was chosen by the ocean to restore the heart of Te Fiti—a dying goddess. This leads her to discover her people's hidden boats and their history as wayfinders. Defying her father, she embarks on a journey to save Te Fiti while evading a lava monster—Te Ka.
The significance of 'How Far I'll Go' and Maui's role
Moana's power song from the first film, How Far I'll Go, is an unforgettable part. Although it doesn't make a return in Moana 2, variations of its title are interspersed in the sequel's dialogue, reportedly. Also, Maui (Dwayne Johnson), a demigod whom Moana enlists to help restore Te Fiti's heart, is pivotal. Famous for creating natural phenomena and pulling islands from the sea to live on, his actions greatly impact Moana 2's events.
The climactic resolution and Tamatoa's character in 'Moana'
The first film ends with Moana learning that Te Fiti turned into Te Ka after Maui stole her heart. She returns the heart, restoring Te Fiti to her true form and reviving the ocean and surrounding islands. Moana returns home as a hero and a skilled wayfinder—all thanks to Maui's guidance. Also, Tamatoa (Jemaine Clement), a giant crab who loves shiny objects, is another character to remember for the sequel, despite not being its main antagonist.