Denzel Washington, now 70, reflects on his past drinking habits, particularly his fondness for wine, which led him to spend thousands on premium bottles.

Despite this, he maintained a disciplined approach, limiting himself to two bottles a day and never drinking while working or preparing for roles.

As he ages, he contemplates his future, questioning what he wants to do if he lives another 30 years, like his mother who made it to 97.

Denzel Washington reflects on his wine days

'Done lot of damage': Denzel Washington on past drinking habits

By Tanvi Gupta 12:00 pm Nov 20, 2024

What's the story In a recent interview with Esquire, Hollywood icon Denzel Washington opened up about the toll his past substance abuse has taken on his health. The Gladiator II actor, who will celebrate a decade of sobriety on his upcoming 70th birthday in December, admitted to the damage he has done to himself. He said: "I've done a lot of damage to the body. We'll see. I've been clean."

Washington's reflections on aging and sobriety

Washington reflected on aging and his path to sobriety. He said he has come to terms with this phase in his life: "Things are opening up for me now—like being 70. It's real. And it's OK." The actor also wondered about the future: "This is the last chapter—if I get another 30, what do I want to do? My mother made it to 97. I'm doing the best I can."

Washington's past substance use and main vice

The actor revealed his past with other substances, but wine was his biggest weakness. He said: "Wine is very tricky. It's very slow. It ain't like, boom, all of a sudden." Although he tried hard drugs, he never got addicted to them or liquor. His love for wine turned into a refined taste for high-quality vintages, making him spend thousands on premium bottles.

Washington's disciplined approach to drinking and work

Despite his love for wine, Washington kept a disciplined approach to drinking and his work. He shared that he would restrict himself to two bottles a day, spread throughout the day. However, he clarified that he never drank while working or preparing for roles: "I never drank while I was working or preparing. I would clean up, go back to work — I could do both."