Summarize Simplifying... In short AR Rahman, the renowned musician, met his wife Saira Banu through a chance encounter initiated by his mother at a Sufi shrine.

Despite his initial lack of interest, Rahman was drawn to Banu's dual-natured personality, which he described as calm yet fiery.

However, the couple recently announced their decision to separate due to "significant emotional strain," creating an unbridgeable gap in their relationship. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

AR Rahman, Saira Banu announce separation

How AR Rahman met Saira Banu

By Tanvi Gupta 11:44 am Nov 20, 202411:44 am

What's the story On Tuesday evening, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their decision to separate after nearly three decades of marriage. Married in 1995, the couple shares three children—Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. Interestingly, Rahman once shared the story of how he met Saira in an old interview, revealing that their wedding was arranged by their parents as he didn't have the time to meet potential brides himself.

Revelation

Rahman wanted a 'simple' woman who wouldn't create distractions

In a conversation with Simi Garewal on her talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal over a decade ago, Rahman revealed that he didn't have the time to search for a bride due to his busy schedule, including working on the 1995 film Rangeela in Bombay. He shared that he asked his mother to find a "simple" woman who wouldn't create distractions, allowing him to focus on his music. He was 29 at that time.

Love story

First meeting to marriage: How destiny brought Rahman-Banu together

Rahman also shared how his mother and sister first met Banu at the shrine of the Sufi saint Moti Baba, where they struck up a conversation. He said, "My mother didn't know Saira or her family, but since they lived just five houses away from the shrine, they walked over and spoke to her." Reflecting on their first encounter, Rahman stated, "It was funny. Until that, I never had the intention of seeing a girl with that kind of look."

Personality

'There are two sides of her': Rahman's description of Banu

When asked about Banu's personality, the musician said, "She is calm, and she's calm, and she gets angry, she's angry. There are two sides of her." "Initially, she used to get frustrated...You can't go out for shopping or, you know." He also mentioned that he had prepared her for the unique lifestyle she would lead, saying, "I did tell her in the beginning what kind of life she's going to lead. It was an agreement before."

Relationship challenges

Couple's decision to separate followed 'significant emotional strain'

Meanwhile, the couple's decision to separate was announced on Tuesday by their lawyer Vandana Shah, who cited "significant emotional strain in their relationship" as the reason. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them—one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time, according to a joint statement from Rahman and Banu.