'Amaran' box office collection

'Amaran' slightly dips; collects ₹194.4cr in 20 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:40 am Nov 20, 2024

What's the story The multilingual film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, has maintained its strong performance at the box office. On its 20th day of release, the Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi film earned an estimated ₹2.1cr across all languages in India, taking its total net collection to around ₹194.4cr. This number, which is slightly lower than Monday's haul, includes earnings from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi versions of the movie.

Occupancy trends

'Amaran' witnessed fluctuating occupancy rates

On Tuesday, the Tamil version of Amaran recorded an overall occupancy rate of 18.61% in theaters. The occupancy fluctuated during the day, with 16.14% for morning shows, 18.16% for afternoon shows, 22.13% for evening shows, and falling to 18% for night shows. Meanwhile, the Telugu version recorded a slightly lower overall occupancy rate of 17.85%.

Regional occupancy

'Amaran' performance across major Indian regions

In major Tamil-speaking regions, Chennai led the way with the highest occupancy for Amaran at 20.75%, followed by Bengaluru at 21.5%. Other regions such as Madurai, Coimbatore, and Salem witnessed lower occupancies between 13.5% and 14.5%. For the Telugu version, Hyderabad recorded an overall occupancy of 15%, while Bengaluru saw a higher rate of 25.75%.