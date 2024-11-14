Summarize Simplifying... In short Suriya's latest film 'Kanguva' has unfortunately found its way to various online torrent sites, threatening its box office performance.

The film, produced by Studio Green with a budget of over ₹350cr, features Suriya in two distinct roles - a modern-day character and a fierce ancient warrior.

The producers have warned against sharing any content from the film, reminding fans of potential account suspension due to anti-piracy measures.

'Kanguva' is available for free download

Suriya's 'Kanguva' leaks online: Full movie now on torrent sites

By Tanvi Gupta 05:26 pm Nov 14, 2024

What's the story Suriya's latest release Kanguva, which hit theaters on Thursday, has fallen prey to the menace of online piracy. The epic fantasy drama was leaked on several torrent sites within hours of its theatrical release. Directed by Siva and co-starring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani alongside Suriya, the film is now available for free download in several resolutions including 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, and 240p HD.

'Kanguva' leaked on multiple platforms

The film has been leaked on several platforms including Ibomma, Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, TamilYogi, Tamilblasters, Bolly4u, Jaisha Moviez, 9xmovies, and Moviesda. This rampant availability of the movie for free download poses a major threat to its box office performance. The leak could affect the film's earnings and viewership in theaters. According to Sacnilk, Kanguva has earned approximately ₹9.6 crore (nett) in India on its opening day across all languages.

'Kanguva' production details and Suriya's dual roles

Meanwhile, the film's creators previously issued a warning, urging fans not to share any clips from Suriya's action film. They stated, "Anti-piracy team on mode, so don't leak any contents; your account may be suspended." Produced by Studio Green, Kanguva is an ambitious project with a budget of over ₹350cr. Suriya plays dual roles in the movie: one as a modern-day character with flashy outfits and a trendy haircut and another as a fierce warrior in an ancient setting.