Suriya's 'Kanguva' leaks online: Full movie now on torrent sites
Suriya's latest release Kanguva, which hit theaters on Thursday, has fallen prey to the menace of online piracy. The epic fantasy drama was leaked on several torrent sites within hours of its theatrical release. Directed by Siva and co-starring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani alongside Suriya, the film is now available for free download in several resolutions including 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, and 240p HD.
'Kanguva' leaked on multiple platforms
The film has been leaked on several platforms including Ibomma, Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, TamilYogi, Tamilblasters, Bolly4u, Jaisha Moviez, 9xmovies, and Moviesda. This rampant availability of the movie for free download poses a major threat to its box office performance. The leak could affect the film's earnings and viewership in theaters. According to Sacnilk, Kanguva has earned approximately ₹9.6 crore (nett) in India on its opening day across all languages.
'Kanguva' production details and Suriya's dual roles
Meanwhile, the film's creators previously issued a warning, urging fans not to share any clips from Suriya's action film. They stated, "Anti-piracy team on mode, so don't leak any contents; your account may be suspended." Produced by Studio Green, Kanguva is an ambitious project with a budget of over ₹350cr. Suriya plays dual roles in the movie: one as a modern-day character with flashy outfits and a trendy haircut and another as a fierce warrior in an ancient setting.