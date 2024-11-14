Summarize Simplifying... In short "Agni", produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, is India's first film about firefighters.

The plot revolves around Vitthal (Pratik Gandhi) and his cop brother-in-law Samit (Divyenndu) tackling an escalating fire crisis in their city.

The film, set to stream on Amazon Prime Video, explores themes of courage, unity, and resilience, while highlighting the emotional struggles and societal respect firefighters battle for.

'Agni' will premiere on Prime Video on December 6

Watch: Pratik Gandhi-Divyenndu battle flames as firefighters in 'Agni' teaser

By Tanvi Gupta 05:24 pm Nov 14, 202405:24 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated film Agni, starring Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi and Mirzapur actor Divyenndu in lead roles, is all set to hit Amazon Prime Video on December 6. The makers announced the date along with an impactful first teaser. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, the film also stars Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah in key roles.

Plot details

'Agni' explores the emotional journey of firefighters

Produced by Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Agni is apparently India's first film about the lives of firefighters. The story follows a city that is facing an unprecedented rise in fires, forcing Vitthal (Gandhi) and his brother-in-law Samit (Divyenndu), a cop, to join hands to end the crisis. The film explores Vitthal's emotional journey as he fights for respect from society and his family and celebrates those who risk their lives to save others.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser here

Official statement

Amazon Prime Video India expressed excitement over 'Agni'

Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Amazon Prime Video India, expressed his excitement for Agni. He said, "With Agni, we are thrilled to present an inspiring story that seamlessly blends high-stakes drama with powerful themes of courage, unity and resilience." "This film is a unique portrayal of first responders...all seen through a cinematic and visually stunning narrative." He added the film is in line with their commitment to delivering impactful stories that foster deeper connections with audiences.

Producer's perspective

Producers expressed pride in 'Agni's unique narrative

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Akhtar said they are proud of Agni. They said, "We are incredibly proud to present a film that not only celebrates the unwavering courage of firefighters but also highlights the profound collaboration between those who serve and protect our communities." They added the film is more than action as it delves into bonds and conflicts that arise when lives are at stake.