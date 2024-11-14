Watch: Pratik Gandhi-Divyenndu battle flames as firefighters in 'Agni' teaser
The much-anticipated film Agni, starring Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi and Mirzapur actor Divyenndu in lead roles, is all set to hit Amazon Prime Video on December 6. The makers announced the date along with an impactful first teaser. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, the film also stars Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah in key roles.
'Agni' explores the emotional journey of firefighters
Produced by Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Agni is apparently India's first film about the lives of firefighters. The story follows a city that is facing an unprecedented rise in fires, forcing Vitthal (Gandhi) and his brother-in-law Samit (Divyenndu), a cop, to join hands to end the crisis. The film explores Vitthal's emotional journey as he fights for respect from society and his family and celebrates those who risk their lives to save others.
Take a look at the teaser here
Amazon Prime Video India expressed excitement over 'Agni'
Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Amazon Prime Video India, expressed his excitement for Agni. He said, "With Agni, we are thrilled to present an inspiring story that seamlessly blends high-stakes drama with powerful themes of courage, unity and resilience." "This film is a unique portrayal of first responders...all seen through a cinematic and visually stunning narrative." He added the film is in line with their commitment to delivering impactful stories that foster deeper connections with audiences.
Producers expressed pride in 'Agni's unique narrative
Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Akhtar said they are proud of Agni. They said, "We are incredibly proud to present a film that not only celebrates the unwavering courage of firefighters but also highlights the profound collaboration between those who serve and protect our communities." They added the film is more than action as it delves into bonds and conflicts that arise when lives are at stake.