"Citadel: Honey Bunny," a new spy thriller series set in the 90s, is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

The series, part of the larger Citadel universe, features a star-studded cast including Dhawan, Prabhu, and Kay Kay Menon.

The narrative continues from the Russo brothers' original Citadel series and will be followed by Citadel 2, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' trailer drops on October 15

'Family Man's Manoj Bajpyee teases 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' trailer date

By Tanvi Gupta 04:09 pm Oct 11, 202404:09 pm

What's the story Amazon Prime Video's highly-anticipated series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, has announced when its trailer will be dropping—Tuesday (October 15). The announcement was made via a new teaser featuring The Family Man actors Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi. In the clip, they are seen reviewing a file on spies "Honey Bunny," played by Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. A message then pops up on their machine saying, "New Message Received. Honey Bunny Are Here..."

Release date

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' to premiere in November

Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (popularly known as Raj & DK), the series will be released worldwide on November 7. It will be available on Prime Video and marks India's entry into the popular spy world—the Citadel universe. The show is written by Sita R Menon and produced by D2R Films with backing from Anthony Russo and Joe Russo's AGBO.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this fun announcement post here

Show details

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' cast and plot details revealed

Set in the 1990s, the series blends romance with the nail-biting suspense of a spy thriller. Along with Dhawan and Prabhu, the show also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher. At a recent Mumbai event, Prabhu gushed about being part of Citadel: Honey Bunny saying she never imagined she could take action but is incredibly proud already.

Series connection

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is part of a larger narrative

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a part of the Citadel universe, which also features the Italian version, Citadel: Diana. The latter was released on Thursday. After these two shows, Citadel 2 will be released with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead, reprising their roles. All three series are interconnected and continue the narrative from the Russo brothers's original Citadel series which premiered in 2023.