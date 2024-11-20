'It's great...': Kangana lauds Aryan for choosing filmmaking over acting
Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her outspoken views, has publicly praised Aryan Khan for his decision to enter the world of filmmaking. The eldest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be making his debut as a writer-director for an upcoming Netflix series in 2025. The series will be produced by his mother, Gauri Khan under their Red Chillies Entertainment banner.
Ranaut encouraged more star kids to work behind the camera
Ranaut took to Instagram Stories to support Khan's career choice. She wrote, "It is great that children from...film families are going beyond just wanting to wear makeup, (lose) weight, doll and think they are actors." "We should collectively uplift the standards of Indian cinema, that is the need of the hour. and those who have resources often end up taking the easiest roads." "We need more people behind the cameras. It's good that Aryan is taking the road less traveled."
Read Ranaut's full message here
Meanwhile, SRK expressed enthusiasm about his son's Netflix series
Long a supporter of his son's creative ambitions, Shah Rukh also shared his excitement about the project. "It's a special day when a new story is being presented for the audience. Today is even more special as (Red Chillies Entertainment) and Aryan Khan embark on their journey to showcase their new series on (Netflix India)." "Go forth and entertain people Aryan and remember, There's No business like Show business!!"
Other Bollywood celebrities also cheered for Khan's directorial debut
Other Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor also cheered for Khan. They all shared notes on their respective Instagram Stories. Re-posting the announcement, Johar wrote: "Love you, Aryan!!!! I am so so so so proud of you and can't wait for the world to see your incredible series.!!!! It's going to ROCK and RULE!!!"