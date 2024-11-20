Summarize Simplifying... In short Kangana Ranaut praised Aryan Khan's directorial debut on Instagram, encouraging more film industry kids to venture behind the camera to uplift Indian cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan's father, and other Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt also expressed their support and excitement for Aryan's new Netflix series. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Aryan Khan will debut as a writer-director

'It's great...': Kangana lauds Aryan for choosing filmmaking over acting

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:45 am Nov 20, 202411:45 am

What's the story Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her outspoken views, has publicly praised Aryan Khan for his decision to enter the world of filmmaking. The eldest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be making his debut as a writer-director for an upcoming Netflix series in 2025. The series will be produced by his mother, Gauri Khan under their Red Chillies Entertainment banner.

Social media praise

Ranaut encouraged more star kids to work behind the camera

Ranaut took to Instagram Stories to support Khan's career choice. She wrote, "It is great that children from...film families are going beyond just wanting to wear makeup, (lose) weight, doll and think they are actors." "We should collectively uplift the standards of Indian cinema, that is the need of the hour. and those who have resources often end up taking the easiest roads." "We need more people behind the cameras. It's good that Aryan is taking the road less traveled."

Twitter Post

Read Ranaut's full message here

Father's support

Meanwhile, SRK expressed enthusiasm about his son's Netflix series

Long a supporter of his son's creative ambitions, Shah Rukh also shared his excitement about the project. "It's a special day when a new story is being presented for the audience. Today is even more special as (Red Chillies Entertainment) and Aryan Khan embark on their journey to showcase their new series on (Netflix India)." "Go forth and entertain people Aryan and remember, There's No business like Show business!!"

Industry support

Other Bollywood celebrities also cheered for Khan's directorial debut

Other Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor also cheered for Khan. They all shared notes on their respective Instagram Stories. Re-posting the announcement, Johar wrote: "Love you, Aryan!!!! I am so so so so proud of you and can't wait for the world to see your incredible series.!!!! It's going to ROCK and RULE!!!"