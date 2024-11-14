Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'KA' has had a successful two-week run at the box office, earning a total of ₹24.69cr despite a few ups and downs.

'KA' is ready to wrap up; earns ₹24.69cr after Day-14

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:18 pm Nov 14, 2024

What's the story Telugu film KA, directed by Sandeep and produced by Srichakraas Entertainment and KA Productions, has made an impressive ₹24.69cr at the box office in its first two weeks of release. The film features Tanvi Raam, Saranya Pradeep, Kiran Abbavaram, Ajay, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles. On its 14th day alone, the movie earned around ₹0.34cr net in India.

Collection trends

'KA' witnessed fluctuating collections throughout the week

The film's earnings witnessed a roller coaster ride in its first week at the box office. It began with a collection of ₹0.3cr on Wednesday (paid previews), which increased to ₹3.5cr on Thursday. The earnings dipped slightly to ₹3cr on Friday but bounced back to ₹3.6cr on Saturday and further increased to ₹3.75cr on Sunday before witnessing a significant drop to ₹1.5cr on Monday and Tuesday respectively, according to Sacnilk's report.

Second week slump

'KA' saw a decline in collections during 2nd week

The second week of KA's release saw a dip in box office collection. The film collected ₹0.8cr on the second Thursday, which rose slightly to ₹0.9cr on Friday and considerably to ₹1.75cr on Saturday and Sunday respectively. However, the collections plummeted to ₹0.55cr on Monday and further to ₹0.45cr on Tuesday before concluding at an estimated ₹0.34cr on Wednesday, ending two successful weeks at the box office for KA (2024).

Occupancy report

'KA' recorded 13.4% occupancy in Telugu theaters

On its 14th day, KA registered a total of 13.4% occupancy in Telugu theaters. The film witnessed a steady audience turnout throughout the day with morning shows recording 12.36% occupancy, afternoon shows at 13.97%, evening shows at 13.25%, and night shows peaking at 14.02%. Among the main regions, Warangal reported the highest occupancy rate of 26.33%, followed by Vizag-Visakhapatnam at 22.25% and Nizamabad at an impressive 22%.