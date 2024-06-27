Kerala man dies after train's middle berth falls on him
A 60-year-old man from Kerala died in a private hospital last week while receiving treatment after the hook supporting the middle berth became disconnected and the seat fell on him. The incident occurred on June 16 aboard the 12645 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Millennium Superfast Express, the Government Railway Police (GRP) reported. The train was passing through Telangana's Warangal district when an improperly secured middle berth seat in Ali Khan CK's compartment fell on him.
Khan suffered neck injuries
Khan, who was traveling on the lower berth of the sleeper coach, suffered neck injuries and was initially rushed to a hospital in Ramagundam. He was later transferred to a hospital in Hyderabad, where he succumbed to his injuries on June 24. The Indian Railways has attributed this tragic accident to the improper placement of the chain of the upper berth by a co-passenger.
Ministry of Railways clarifies seat condition
An official spokesperson for the Indian Railways clarified on social media platform X that the seat was not damaged. "The upper berth seat fell down due to improper chaining of seat of upper berth by a passenger," they stated. They further added, "It is clarified that the seat was not in damaged condition, neither it fell down nor crashed. The seat was checked at Nizamuddin station and found ok." Authorities have registered a case regarding this incident.