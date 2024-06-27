In brief Simplifying... In brief A man from Kerala tragically lost his life when a train's middle berth, improperly chained by a co-passenger, fell on him, causing severe neck injuries.

Despite immediate medical attention in Ramagundam and later in Hyderabad, he succumbed to his injuries.

The Indian Railways, while confirming the incident, clarified that the seat was not damaged and the mishap was due to incorrect chaining of the berth. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident occurred on June 16

Kerala man dies after train's middle berth falls on him

By Chanshimla Varah 04:00 pm Jun 27, 202404:00 pm

What's the story A 60-year-old man from Kerala died in a private hospital last week while receiving treatment after the hook supporting the middle berth became disconnected and the seat fell on him. The incident occurred on June 16 aboard the 12645 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Millennium Superfast Express, the Government Railway Police (GRP) reported. The train was passing through Telangana's Warangal district when an improperly secured middle berth seat in Ali Khan CK's compartment fell on him.

Negligent act

Khan suffered neck injuries

Khan, who was traveling on the lower berth of the sleeper coach, suffered neck injuries and was initially rushed to a hospital in Ramagundam. He was later transferred to a hospital in Hyderabad, where he succumbed to his injuries on June 24. The Indian Railways has attributed this tragic accident to the improper placement of the chain of the upper berth by a co-passenger.

Official statement

Ministry of Railways clarifies seat condition

An official spokesperson for the Indian Railways clarified on social media platform X that the seat was not damaged. "The upper berth seat fell down due to improper chaining of seat of upper berth by a passenger," they stated. They further added, "It is clarified that the seat was not in damaged condition, neither it fell down nor crashed. The seat was checked at Nizamuddin station and found ok." Authorities have registered a case regarding this incident.

Twitter Post

Clarification by Railways