'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' nears ₹160cr mark after Day 7
Kartik Aaryan's latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has crossed the ₹150 crore mark in its opening week, achieving a major milestone. The horror-comedy, helmed by Anees Bazmee, raked in ₹9.50 crore on the seventh day (Thursday), taking the total collection to ₹158.25 crore, reported Sacnilk. This makes it Aaryan's fastest film to achieve this feat. It was released on November 1, clashing with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' outperforms other films in earnings
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already crossed the lifetime collections of Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film earned a mammoth ₹158.25 crore in just a week, surpassing the ₹149.05 crore lifetime earnings of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and ₹153.60 crore of Rocky Aur Rani..., both of which had a longer run in theaters.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' continues successful franchise legacy
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the latest installment in the successful horror-comedy franchise that started in 2007 with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The film marks Balan's return to the franchise after 17 years, reprising her role as Manjulika. New additions to the ensemble include Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, along with a stacked supporting cast including Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Rajpal Yadav.
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' makes global impact, surpasses ₹200 crore
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has also made a mark globally, crossing ₹200 crore in worldwide earnings and standing at ₹208 crore. This makes it Aaryan's second highest-grossing film, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 still reigning supreme. The film is also dominating the North American box office, minting an estimated $2.23 million in its first week. Read our review of the horror-comedy here.