Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" has made a splash both domestically and globally, raking in ₹158.25 crore in its first week and surpassing ₹200 crore worldwide.

This horror-comedy, a continuation of a successful franchise, has outperformed other big hits like "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" and "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani".

With a star-studded cast including Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, it's no surprise this film is making waves.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' nears ₹160cr mark after Day 7

By Isha Sharma 10:12 am Nov 08, 202410:12 am

What's the story Kartik Aaryan's latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has crossed the ₹150 crore mark in its opening week, achieving a major milestone. The horror-comedy, helmed by Anees Bazmee, raked in ₹9.50 crore on the seventh day (Thursday), taking the total collection to ₹158.25 crore, reported Sacnilk. This makes it Aaryan's fastest film to achieve this feat. It was released on November 1, clashing with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

Box office success

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' outperforms other films in earnings

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already crossed the lifetime collections of Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film earned a mammoth ₹158.25 crore in just a week, surpassing the ₹149.05 crore lifetime earnings of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and ₹153.60 crore of Rocky Aur Rani..., both of which had a longer run in theaters.

Franchise continuation

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' continues successful franchise legacy

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the latest installment in the successful horror-comedy franchise that started in 2007 with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The film marks Balan's return to the franchise after 17 years, reprising her role as Manjulika. New additions to the ensemble include Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, along with a stacked supporting cast including Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Rajpal Yadav.

International success

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' makes global impact, surpasses ₹200 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has also made a mark globally, crossing ₹200 crore in worldwide earnings and standing at ₹208 crore. This makes it Aaryan's second highest-grossing film, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 still reigning supreme. The film is also dominating the North American box office, minting an estimated $2.23 million in its first week. Read our review of the horror-comedy here.