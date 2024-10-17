Summarize Simplifying... In short The third film in the popular Bollywood horror-comedy franchise, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', starring Kartik Aaryan as the beloved ghostbuster 'Rooh Baba', is set to hit theaters on November 1.

The film, which also features stars like Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, will compete with Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again'.

Anees Bazmee wants to create 'Rooh Baba' universe

A 'Rooh Baba' universe is possible for Kartik Aaryan

By Tanvi Gupta 05:35 pm Oct 17, 2024

What's the story Anees Bazmee, the director of the popular horror-comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa, recently said he would love to create a Rooh Baba universe with actor Kartik Aaryan. In an exclusive interview with Zoom, Bazmee said he would consider this idea because of the iconic status and popularity of Aaryan's character. He said, "Rooh Baba is a lovable character and so is Manjulika. They're iconic characters so why not? Whenever we make a Rooh Baba Universe, people will love it."

Bazmee's views on the success of horror comedies

In the interview, the director also weighed in on the trend of horror comedies and their success in the Bollywood industry. He said, "It's a good thing that horror-comedies are working and our film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is also coming. We're in a comfortable zone." He added that every genre can work if it's well-made, stressing the quality over specific genres.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' to hit theaters in November

The third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, which stars Aaryan as the ghostbuster Rooh Baba, will be released on November 1. It will clash with Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again. The film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar in lead roles. This release comes on the heels of the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which helped cement Aaryan's character as a fan favorite.