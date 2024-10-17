Summarize Simplifying... In short Popular Indian TV show, Anupamaa, is set to introduce a major plot twist with a 15-year leap, focusing on the lead character's search for her grown-up daughter.

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani, known for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and her political career with BJP, recently sparked rumors of a TV comeback after sharing a photo with a former co-star.

Despite losing her political seat this year, Irani remains in the public eye through her social media activity.

Smriti Irani has quashed rumors of her return to TV

Smriti Irani making a TV comeback? Here's what she says

By Tanvi Gupta 05:17 pm Oct 17, 202405:17 pm

What's the story Smriti Irani, who is famous for playing Tulsi Virani in the hit series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has quashed rumors of her return to television. There was speculation that Irani would make a special cameo appearance on the popular show Anupamaa. However, responding to a TellyChakkar Instagram post about her potential cameo, Irani commented: "Fake news!!!" Her fans also reacted with laughter emojis, indicating their dismissal of the rumor.

Show update

'Anupamaa' continues to captivate audiences post-generational leap

Anupamaa, which has been a top-rated Indian TV show since its 2020 debut, is all set to take a major storyline leap with a 15-year generational leap. The new storyline will revolve around the lead character Anupamaa's search for her grown-up daughter, Aadhya. Rupali Ganguly, who has become a household name through her work on television, plays the lead role.

Career shift

Irani's journey from television to politics

Irani first shot to fame with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, a hit serial that aired from 2000 to 2008. The show was co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. In 2003, Irani made her foray into politics, joining the BJP and becoming a member of the National Executive. She was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in 2011 and re-elected in 2017.

Politics and social media

Her political journey and recent social media activity

In 2019, Irani made headlines after she defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the Lok Sabha elections. However, she lost her seat to Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma this year. Recently, Irani shared a photo on social media with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Jaya Bhattacharya. The picture showed them smiling in front of an idol of Lord Vishnu during Dussehra celebrations.