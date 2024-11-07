Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Buckingham Murders," a gripping film featuring Bhamra investigating a boy's disappearance, has been well-received by critics.

What's the story Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest film, The Buckingham Murders, will make its digital debut on Netflix on Friday, November 8. The streaming giant announced the news through a social media post saying, "Code red: The Buckingham Murders is coming to Netflix on 8 November." Released in theaters on September 13, the mystery drama stars Kapoor Khan as Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra dealing with her young son Ekam's (Mairaaj Kakkar) death.

'The Buckingham Murders' plot and cast details

In The Buckingham Murders, Bhamra is tasked with investigating the disappearance of a boy named Ishpreet, who is of the same age as her late son. The film also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen and is directed by Hansal Mehta. Despite its grim theme, the movie has received rave reviews from critics and has done fairly well at the box office.

Kapoor Khan's role inspired by Kate Winslet's character

In a chat with Variety, Kapoor Khan revealed that her character in The Buckingham Murders was inspired by Kate Winslet's in Mare of Easttown. She said she was excited for the project, "I love Mare of Easttown and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do." "So we've molded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that."

Mehta's approach to directing 'The Buckingham Murders'

Mehta, the director of The Buckingham Murders, also praised Kapoor Khan's acting prowess. He told PTI that it was an honor to present her as an actor and not a star in this film. "I don't brief characters to actors. But we read the script together several times and decided to follow our instincts," he said about their collaborative process on set.