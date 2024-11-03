Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2: The Rule" is set to make box office history with a predicted global opening of ₹270cr, potentially becoming the first Indian film to cross the ₹250cr mark on its opening day.

The film's release has been strategically moved to avoid clashing with Vicky Kaushal's "Chhaava", ensuring a solo opening day across India.

With a star-studded cast and high fan anticipation, "Pushpa 2" is expected to break regional records and dominate the box office upon its release.

'Pushpa 2' to release on December 5

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' eyes record-breaking ₹270cr global opening: Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:35 am Nov 03, 202411:35 am

What's the story The much-awaited sequel to the Allu Arjun starrer, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is expected to break Indian cinema records with a whopping ₹270cr worldwide opening day collection, reported Sacnilk. Originally scheduled for a December 6 release, the film's launch has been advanced to December 5 due to unprecedented demand. Pre-bookings in the USA have already started and are said to be strong, promising a good start internationally.

Strategic release

'Pushpa 2' to enjoy solo opening day across India

In a smart move, the makers of Pushpa 2 have preponed its release to avoid a box office clash with Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava on December 6. The decision guarantees Pushpa 2 a solo opening day across India. Fan excitement is said to be at an all-time high and the tickets will fly off the shelves as soon as bookings open in India.

Regional forecast

'Pushpa 2' poised to break regional records in India

Industry estimates indicate that Pushpa 2 will break records in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions with an expected opening day collection of ₹85cr. Other major contributions will come from Karnataka (₹20cr), Tamil Nadu (₹12cr), and Kerala (₹8cr) with the rest of the states set to collect around ₹75cr. Across the nation, the film is expected to rake in approximately ₹200cr on its first day itself.

Global impact

'Pushpa 2' set to make history with global earnings

In overseas markets too, Pushpa 2 is expected to perform phenomenally, probably raking in ₹70cr. This would take the film's worldwide opening day gross to a whopping ₹270cr. If these predictions come true, Pushpa 2 will become the first Indian film to breach the ₹250cr mark globally on its opening day.

Sequel highlights

'Pushpa 2' continues successful franchise with a star-studded cast

Building on the success of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise, the sequel boasts a star-studded cast with Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film promises to deliver an electrifying cinematic experience with even more action. With such high expectations and a strong start in pre-bookings, it seems likely that Pushpa 2: The Rule will indeed rule the box office upon its release.