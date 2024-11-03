Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Madhavan has unveiled the first-look poster of his upcoming Tamil film 'Adhirshtasaali', exciting fans with his return to Tamil cinema.

This marks his first collaboration with director Mithran, with a script penned by Jeyamohan and Aravind Kamalanathan.

The film, also featuring Radikaa Sarathkumar, Sai Dhanshika, Madonna Sebastian, and Sharmila Mandre, promises a double dose of drama, though further plot details remain under wraps.

'Adhirshtasaali' is yet to set a release date

Madhavan promises double dose of drama in 'Adhirshtasaali' first-look poster

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:22 am Nov 03, 202411:22 am

What's the story R Madhavan has released the first-look poster of his upcoming film, Adhirshtasaali, on social media. The project, directed by Mithran R Jawahar, marks Madhavan's return to Tamil cinema. The poster features the actor in dual avatars against contrasting backdrops. On one side, he sports a stylish look with a black suit and aviator sunglasses against a cityscape backdrop while on the other, he carries a worried look with a comparatively rural background.

Actor's statement

Madhavan's 'Adhirshtasaali' journey: 'Awesome, unforgettable'

Sharing the first-look poster of Adhirshtasaali on social media, Madhavan expressed his excitement for the project. He wrote, "Unveiling the first look of #Adhirshtasaali, Directed by @MithranRJawahar, this has proven to be an awesome, unforgettable journey." The post soon caught the attention of fans who were excited about his return to Tamil cinema. One user wrote: "Maddy is back," while another added, "Wahh.. Maddy back into Tamil films."

New alliance

'Adhirshtasaali' marks 1st collaboration between Madhavan and Mithran

Adhirshtasaali marks the first collaboration of director Mithran and actor Madhavan. The script of this film has been written by Jeyamohan and Aravind Kamalanathan, while Karthik Muthukumar is handling the cinematography. The movie also stars an ensemble cast including Radikaa Sarathkumar, Sai Dhanshika, Madonna Sebastian, Sharmila Mandre among others in key roles. However, more details about the plot and characters in Adhirshtasaali are yet to be revealed by the makers.