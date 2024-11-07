Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2: The Rule" is making waves even before its release, breaking records for digital likes and views, and selling out 500K US premiere pre-sale tickets in record time.

The film's promotional strategy is set to target diverse markets, starting from Bihar, and extending to urban and tier II and III centers.

With Arjun, Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles, the film's popularity is a testament to their star power.

Fans can't wait for 'Pushpa 2'

IMDb's 'most anticipated Indian film' of 2024? It's 'Pushpa 2'

What's the story The highly-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has been declared the "most anticipated Indian film of the year" by IMDb. The filmmakers shared the news on their official social media accounts. With the release date drawing closer, the excitement and anticipation for this action-packed movie is soaring rapidly among fans and audiences alike. The film is set to hit theaters on December 5.

Record-breaking feats

'Pushpa 2' sets new records ahead of release

Songs from Pushpa 2: The Rule has already broken records for the fastest and most number of likes and views on digital platforms. In another major feat, the film has reportedly sold out the fastest 500K tickets in US premiere pre-sales. Per reports, the advanced bookings soared to over $423K with over 15,000 tickets sold across 726 locations (till Wednesday). These developments not only highlight the crazy popularity of the film but also Arjun's star power.

Marketing approach

'Pushpa 2' promotional strategy targets diverse markets

Reportedly, the filmmakers of Pushpa 2 are planning to kickstart their promotional campaign from Bihar, as they believe the film's content will appeal to a wide audience. Apart from urban markets, they are also looking to promote the movie extensively in tier II and tier III centers. Directed by Sukumar, it features Arjun reprising his role alongside Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Pushpa 3: The Roar will follow later.