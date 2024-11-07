IMDb's 'most anticipated Indian film' of 2024? It's 'Pushpa 2'
The highly-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has been declared the "most anticipated Indian film of the year" by IMDb. The filmmakers shared the news on their official social media accounts. With the release date drawing closer, the excitement and anticipation for this action-packed movie is soaring rapidly among fans and audiences alike. The film is set to hit theaters on December 5.
'Pushpa 2' sets new records ahead of release
Songs from Pushpa 2: The Rule has already broken records for the fastest and most number of likes and views on digital platforms. In another major feat, the film has reportedly sold out the fastest 500K tickets in US premiere pre-sales. Per reports, the advanced bookings soared to over $423K with over 15,000 tickets sold across 726 locations (till Wednesday). These developments not only highlight the crazy popularity of the film but also Arjun's star power.
'Pushpa 2' promotional strategy targets diverse markets
Reportedly, the filmmakers of Pushpa 2 are planning to kickstart their promotional campaign from Bihar, as they believe the film's content will appeal to a wide audience. Apart from urban markets, they are also looking to promote the movie extensively in tier II and tier III centers. Directed by Sukumar, it features Arjun reprising his role alongside Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Pushpa 3: The Roar will follow later.