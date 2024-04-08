Next Article

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is set to hit theaters on August 15

'Pushpa 2' teaser: Allu Arjun takes a never-seen-before fierce avatar

By Tanvi Gupta 11:21 am Apr 08, 202411:21 am

What's the story In a thunderous arrival, Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) storms back into action, captivating audiences with an electrifying teaser of his much-anticipated Pushpa 2. The teaser—unveiled on Arjun's 42nd birthday on Monday—teases glimpses of adrenaline-pumping sequences, setting the stage for a riveting continuation of the blockbuster saga initiated by Pushpa: The Rise (2021). Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to hit theaters on August 15, going head-to-head with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Marking their fourth collaboration, Sukumar and Arjun reunite for Pushpa 2: The Rule following their successful ventures including the Arya series and the blockbuster film Pushpa—Part 1. Joining the ensemble cast are acclaimed actors Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and others in pivotal roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and featuring music by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad, the film is among the most eagerly awaited releases of 2024.

Teaser

Arjun's first look in 'Pushpa 2' is finally revealed!

Arjun makes a grand entrance in the over-one-minute teaser, sporting a never-before-seen avatar. Dressed in a saree, adorned with heavy jumkhas, and donning dramatic makeup, Arjun is barely recognizable, appearing in what seems to be a transgender avatar. The clip also offers glimpses of thrilling action sequences, further heightening anticipation for the upcoming film. Yesterday, a first-look poster of Arjun from the film was released which featured Pushpa seated on a golden throne with flames rising from it.

Twitter Post

Do not miss the teaser here!

Sequel hype

'Pushpa 2' promises to exceed expectations: Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, who stars opposite Arjun in Pushpa, playing the character Srivalli, has previously hinted that the sequel will surpass all expectations. She confidently told Pinkvilla that Pushpa 2 would be "bigger" than its predecessor, acknowledging, "We are constantly and consciously trying to deliver that." To note, the film is also rumored to feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a cameo role and a special appearance by Sanjay Dutt.

Next installment

Is 'Pushpa 3' on the cards? Arjun previously hinted

Separately, during the Berlin European Film Market in February, while presenting a Pushpa sizzle reel and screening Pushpa: The Rise, Arjun revealed to Variety that plans for a "threequel are underway." He reportedly expressed, "You can expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup." Meanwhile, talking about the second part, the actor said, "[It] is going to have a very different shade of Pushpa than what you've seen."