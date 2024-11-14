Summarize Simplifying... In short Sidhu is making a comeback to the 'Kapil Sharma Show' after a five-year hiatus, as revealed in a teaser video.

This has stirred up some humorous tension with Archana Puran Singh, who replaced him following his controversial exit in 2019 due to comments on the Pulwama Attack.

The uncertainty of Sidhu's permanent return has reignited interest in the show's dynamics. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to 'Kapil Sharma Show'

Archana feels threatened as Sidhu returns to 'Kapil Sharma Show'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:15 pm Nov 14, 202402:15 pm

What's the story The Great Indian Kapil Show will see the return of Navjot Singh Sidhu after five long years. The producers of the show have been teasing this special episode with a few videos, the latest one featuring Sunil Grover impersonating journalists and reporting on Sidhu's return. The upcoming episode will also see special appearances of Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and his wife Geeta Basra.

Episode preview

Teaser video highlights and Sidhu's signature style

The teaser video starts with Grover announcing Sidhu's return after a five-year break. It then shows Sidhu sitting in Archana Puran Singh's chair, leaving the cast confused. In his signature style, Sidhu says, "Ab motorcycle nahi, car chahiye...Abey audience saari keh rahi hai ab Sardar chahiye (Audience needs the Sardar back)." To this, Singh humorously responds that she always blesses him for leaving the show at the right time.

Show dynamics

Harbhajan Singh's response and fun banter

Responding to Singh's comment, Harbhajan said, "Duniya kuch bhi kahe, par kisi ke kehne pe koi buddhu nahi ban jata, kursi par koi baith jaye, par koi Sidhu nahi ban jata (Just sitting on that chair can't make you Sidhu)." The teaser also gives a glimpse of the lighthearted banter between the cricketers and their wives with other characters of the show.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser here

Show history

Sidhu's controversial exit and Singh's entry

Notably, Sidhu exited the show in 2019 after facing severe criticism for his comments on Pulwama Attack. He was replaced by Singh, who has been a member of Kapil Sharma's team for the last five years. Despite the speculation, it still remains unclear if Sidhu will return to the show permanently or not. The upcoming episode with Sidhu has rekindled interest in his relationship with the show.