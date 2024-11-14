Summarize Simplifying... In short The Red Lorry Film Festival is calling for entries, offering two competition categories: The Frontrunners and Fresh Frames, with prizes of $7,000 and $5,000 respectively.

The festival, premiering in Mumbai and Hyderabad, will feature a diverse selection of films, TV series, and documentaries, aiming to promote world cinema and cultural exchange.

A special chapter, Parallel Verse, will explore storytelling that transcends borders and celebrates universal themes.

RLFF 2025 will take place in Hyderabad, in addition to Mumbai (Credits: Aaquib Wani for BMS)

Red Lorry Film Festival announces Edition 2; submissions are open

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:25 pm Nov 14, 202403:25 pm

What's the story The Red Lorry Film Festival (RLFF) is inviting entries for its second edition, scheduled to be held from March 21-23, 2025. After debuting in Mumbai in 2024 to an overwhelming response, the festival is expanding to Hyderabad in its next edition. The early-bird entry deadline is December 7 while the final submission deadline is January 7, 2025.

Competition details

RLFF's competition categories and prizes

The festival has announced two competition categories: The Frontrunners (Best Film in the Competition) and Fresh Frames (Best Debut Film). The Frontrunners category will shortlist a maximum of 15 films, with a prize of $7,000 to be shared equally between the director and producer. Meanwhile, the Fresh Frames category will shortlist up to 10 films, awarding a prize of $5,000 to the director.

Festival expansion

RLFF's diverse film selection and new chapter

The festival will showcase a wide range of films, TV series, documentaries, restored classics, and retrospectives of famous international filmmakers. Apart from Mumbai, the second edition will also premiere in Hyderabad with a special chapter called Red Lorry Film Festival: Parallel Verse. This new chapter will take audiences on a journey of storytelling that transcends borders and celebrates universal themes.

Festival goals

RLFF's commitment to global cinema and cultural exchange

The Red Lorry Film Festival aims to showcase the best of world cinema, promote cultural exchange, and encourage artistic innovation. Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas at BookMyShow, said the festival was conceived out of an increasing appetite of Indian audiences for world cinema. He added their vision hasn't changed: "to create unforgettable cinematic experiences that connect audiences with the magic of storytelling in its most transformative form." A bundle of 40 entries from its debut edition is available to stream.