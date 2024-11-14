'Bagheera' has no takers; hasn't earned ₹20cr after 14 days
The Kannada film Bagheera, directed by Dr. Suri and produced by Hombale Films, was performing strongly at the box office. But after 14 days in theaters, the film has earned an estimated net collection of ₹19.95cr across all languages in India. On its 14th day alone, it earned around ₹0.17cr net for all languages combined. Its pace has substantially slowed down.
'Bagheera' saw significant growth in 1st three days
Bagheera opened with a net collection of ₹3.05cr on day one, with the Kannada version contributing ₹2.55cr and the Telugu version ₹0.5cr to the total earnings. The film's earnings grew by 8.2% on day two to reach ₹3.3cr and further increased by 6.06% on day three, amassing a total of ₹3.5cr net across all languages in India.
'Bagheera' experienced a dip in earnings after 1st weekend
After its initial growth, Bagheera saw a decline in earnings after the first weekend. On Day 4 (first Sunday), the film's collection fell by 12.86% to ₹3.05cr. The next day witnessed a major decline of 63.93%, with the film only earning ₹1.1cr net across all languages in India. However, despite this dip, Bagheera continued to earn steadily throughout its second week in theaters.
'Bagheera' maintained steady earnings in 2nd week
Despite seeing a decline in earnings after its opening weekend, Bagheera was able to maintain consistent earnings through its second week in cinemas. On Day 9 (second Friday), the movie earned ₹0.6cr, which jumped 75% on Day 10 (second Saturday) to ₹1.05cr and further increased 9.52% on Day 11 (second Sunday) to ₹1.15cr net across all languages in India. But, the weekdays after this have been tough for the film.