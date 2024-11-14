Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Amaran', featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, has seen a slowdown in its earnings, raking in ₹168.7cr in 14 days.

Despite crossing the ₹100 crore mark in six days and ₹150 crore in 11 days, the film's momentum is dwindling with a 22.33% Tamil theater occupancy on Day 14.

The movie, based on Major Mukund Varadarajan's life and the Qazipathri Operation in 2014, was released on October 31 with a production budget of ₹130 crore.

'Amaran' has crossed ₹160cr collection

Sivakarthikeyan-Sai Pallavi's 'Amaran' slows down; earns ₹168.7cr in 14 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:03 pm Nov 14, 2024

What's the story The Tamil military war drama Amaran, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, is slowing down at the box office. After a promising start, the film's earnings have dipped drastically on its second Wednesday. It collected ₹4.25 crore on Day 14, bringing its total net collection to ₹168.7 crore, according to Sacnilk. This decline has raised questions if the film will cross the ₹200 crore mark soon.

Occupancy decline

'Amaran' witnessed a drop in theater occupancy

The film, which crossed the ₹100 crore mark within six days of its release and crossed ₹150 crore in 11 days, is now struggling to keep the momentum. On Day 14, it recorded an overall Tamil theater occupancy of 22.33%, with morning shows at 18.41%, afternoon shows at 21.50%, evening shows at 25.26% and night shows at 24.13%. In Telugu theaters, it was slightly lower at an average of 17.98%.

Film synopsis

'Amaran' is based on Major Mukund Varadarajan's life

Amaran narrates the tale of Major Mukund Varadarajan and is set against the backdrop of the Qazipathri Operation in Shopian in 2014. Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Suresh Chakravarthy, Shreekumar, and Mir Salman also play pivotal roles in the film. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran, and Vivek Krishnani, it hit theaters on October 31 with a production budget of ₹130 crore. Suriya's Kanguva might obstruct its money-making chances.