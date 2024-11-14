Summarize Simplifying... In short Nintendo's music app, celebrated for its nostalgic melodies from games like Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda, has reached 1 million downloads.

Nintendo's music app is a hit

Nintendo's music app hits 1M downloads: What makes it special

What's the story Nintendo Music, a new music streaming app with soundtracks from popular video games featuring Mario, Zelda, and Donkey Kong, has already crossed a million downloads since its launch on October 30. The app's early success highlights the timelessness of Nintendo's music. Ben Kidd, who analyzes video game music on his YouTube channel 8-bit Music Theory, credited this popularity to a few unique factors of Nintendo's soundtracks.

Expert opinion

'Strength of Nintendo's music has to do with early composers'

Kidd believes that the appeal of Nintendo's music is rooted in the work of its early composers. He highlighted Koji Kondo, a pioneer in video game music, who is known for his catchy melodies in games like Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda. "I think the strength of Nintendo's music really has to do with the strength of their early composers," Kidd told NPR.

Musical continuity

Reuse of melodies and mentorship contribute to Nintendo's musical strength

Kidd explained that the lasting appeal of these melodies, frequently remixed and reinterpreted in new games, evokes a sense of nostalgia for players. He called it a "chicken and egg situation," where the strength of the melodies makes them easy to reuse, amplifying their impact over time. He also said that Nintendo has smartly placed young composers under industry veterans's guidance—a practice that has led to its musical success.

Background music

Video game music's role in background and demand response

Video game music has long been enjoyed on platforms like YouTube, often curated into playlists for different activities or moods. Harvey Jones, a musician who creates video game-inspired music, explained that video game soundtracks are designed to fill a background space without distracting the listener. "They've legitimized the video game music listening experience with this app," Jones said about Nintendo's response to the demand for such playlists.

App criticism

Criticism and future prospects of the Nintendo Music app

Despite its success, the app has been criticized for not crediting composers. Kidd suggested associating soundtracks with their creators, rather than just the company, could improve the user experience. When NPR reached out to Nintendo regarding this potential feature, they did not get a response. However, since its launch, Nintendo has already added more music to the app including songs from the Donkey Kong Country 2 soundtrack.