Mukesh Khanna, the original Shaktimaan, debunked rumors of making actor Ranveer Singh wait for hours to discuss the superhero role.

Khanna clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that he didn't intend to prove superiority over Singh or any future Shaktimaan.

He also revealed his return as an older Shaktimaan after 24 years, aiming to connect with today's generation using a character they've known for decades.

'Shaktimaan': Mukesh Khanna is not ready to pass the baton

No, Mukesh Khanna didn't make Ranveer beg for 'Shaktimaan' role

By Tanvi Gupta 12:53 pm Nov 14, 202412:53 pm

What's the story Actor Mukesh Khanna, who is famous for his iconic portrayal of Shaktimaan, recently clarified his position on the casting of the character's successor. This comes after reports claimed that actor Ranveer Singh is set to take over the role in a planned feature film reboot. In a press conference held in full costume as Shaktimaan, Khanna said he would decide who gets to play the next Shaktimaan, not intending any disrespect toward Singh.

Casting clarification

Khanna clarified his role in casting the next Shaktimaan

During the conference, Khanna was asked about reports of him making Singh wait for hours at his office. He replied, "No. I didn't force him to wait. He sat for three hours because he wanted to." "He's a terrific actor, he has terrific energy. But I decide who plays Shaktimaan." "Producers cast actors, an actor can't cast a producer. You come to my office and say that you want to be Shaktimaan, it's not allowed!"

Role clarification

'I am already the Shaktimaan': Khanna on successor speculation

Khanna later took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify his comments. "Firstly why should I say I will be the next Shaktimaan. I am already the Shaktimaan," he wrote. He stressed he didn't mean to prove/show he is better than Singh or anyone else who will take on the role of Shaktimaan in the future. A new Shaktimaan will indeed emerge, but he can't predict who it will be as the search is still ongoing, he said.

Twitter Post

Here's the full post by Khanna

Role reprisal

Khanna's return as Shaktimaan after 24 years

Khanna also explained why he decided to reprise the role of Shaktimaan after 24 years. He said he returned as an older Shaktimaan to pass on messages to today's generation, thinking they would connect better with a character they have known for decades. "I came as older Shaktimaan to pass on messages to today's generation only because I felt older Shaktimaan will be in a better position to do that...the older Shaktimaan already has readymade audience for last 27 years."