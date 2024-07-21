Box office: 'Kalki 2898 AD's record-breaking spree continues, crosses ₹600cr
The Indian film industry is buzzing with the success of Kalki 2898 AD. This sci-fi mythological epic, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, has dominated the box office for nearly a month. As it enters its fourth week in theaters, Kalki continues to break records, recently surpassing the ₹600cr mark domestically. Early estimates suggest that on Day 24, the film earned an impressive ₹5.75cr.
'Kalki 2898 AD' emerged as the fifth-highest grosser in India
With a total domestic collection of ₹608.10cr, Kalki has become the third-highest-grossing film for actor Prabhas and the fifth-highest grosser of all time in India. The films that have outperformed it include Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Currently, it is just ₹32cr short of surpassing the lifetime domestic collection of Khan's film. Released on June 27, the film is directed by Nag Ashwin.
Film maintains strong performance despite new releases
Kalki has attracted significant audiences for its evening and night shows, particularly among the Telugu audience (20.71%), contributing to its strong occupancy. Even with new releases like Akshay Kumar's Sarfira and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, the film's business remains unaffected. The recent opening of Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz, which has received a positive response, adds another layer of competition. However, it remains to be seen how this will affect the box office trajectory of Kalki in the coming days.