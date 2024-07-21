In short Simplifying... In short "Kalki 2898 AD" continues its box office triumph, amassing a whopping ₹608.10cr domestically, making it the third highest-grossing film for actor Prabhas and the fifth highest in India's history.

Despite competition from new releases, the film's popularity, especially among the Telugu audience, remains unscathed.

It's now just ₹32cr away from surpassing the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan".

'Kalki 2898 AD' box office collection on Day 24

Box office: 'Kalki 2898 AD's record-breaking spree continues, crosses ₹600cr

By Tanvi Gupta 11:49 am Jul 21, 202411:49 am

What's the story The Indian film industry is buzzing with the success of Kalki 2898 AD. This sci-fi mythological epic, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, has dominated the box office for nearly a month. As it enters its fourth week in theaters, Kalki continues to break records, recently surpassing the ₹600cr mark domestically. Early estimates suggest that on Day 24, the film earned an impressive ₹5.75cr.

Record rankings

'Kalki 2898 AD' emerged as the fifth-highest grosser in India

With a total domestic collection of ₹608.10cr, Kalki has become the third-highest-grossing film for actor Prabhas and the fifth-highest grosser of all time in India. The films that have outperformed it include Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Currently, it is just ₹32cr short of surpassing the lifetime domestic collection of Khan's film. Released on June 27, the film is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Unaffected business

Film maintains strong performance despite new releases

Kalki has attracted significant audiences for its evening and night shows, particularly among the Telugu audience (20.71%), contributing to its strong occupancy. Even with new releases like Akshay Kumar's Sarfira and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, the film's business remains unaffected. The recent opening of Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz, which has received a positive response, adds another layer of competition. However, it remains to be seen how this will affect the box office trajectory of Kalki in the coming days.