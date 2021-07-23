Did Vin Diesel's 'tough love' make Dwayne Johnson quit 'Fast-&-Furious'?

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 12:47 pm

Dwayne Johnson left Vin Diesel's 'Fast & Furious' franchise after its eighth installment

No more Luke Hobbs, people! Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson recently confirmed that he would not appear in the upcoming Fast & Furious movies. Apparently, Vin Diesel's "tough love" and their infamous feud are the reasons behind it. Johnson, who has played Hobbs in several F&F movies, opened up about this during a promotional interview, along with Emily Blunt, for their upcoming film, Jungle Cruise.

Quote

'The 'Fast & Furious' movies will be without me': Johnson

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson said, "I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me." His last in the franchise was the eighth installment, The Fate of The Furious and a spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw.

Details

Diesel's approach as 'F&F' producer might have rubbed him wrong

An apparent feud between Diesel, the franchise producer, and Johnson might have triggered this decision. The former, in a talk with Men's Health, implied that his "tough love" helped Johnson emote better in the movie. "It was a tough character to embody, the Hobbs character. My approach at the time was a lot of tough love to assist in getting that performance," he said.

'I laughed and I laughed hard,' Johnson on Diesel's comment

"Not Felliniesque, but I'd do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing," Diesel added. To this, the ex-wrestler reacted saying, "I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh. And I'll leave it at that."

Next Release

Meanwhile, Johnson and Blunt are booked for a 'Jungle Cruise'

Blunt then slyly added, "Just Thank God he was there. Thank God. He carried you through that." "Felliniesque," the Jumanji 2 actor quipped, referring to a technique named after Italian director Federico Fellini, who was known for his bizarre and extravagant films. These two are set to appear in Jungle Cruise, which is based on Disneyland's ride, and is releasing on July 30.

Projects

The Rock has 'Black Adam' and 'Red Notice' in pipeline

After Jungle Cruise, Johnson's next release is Red Notice on November 12. Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will also feature in this action-drama. Further, The Rock is making his superhero debut with DC flick, Black Adam. He has recently finished the shooting of the film, which will also star Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.