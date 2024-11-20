Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Gladiator II' has seen a modest box office growth, earning ₹6.83cr in its first five days.

The film's theater occupancy varied across regions and languages, with the English version recording the highest occupancy in Chennai and Kochi, while the Hindi and Tamil versions also saw varied occupancy rates.

'Gladiator II' box office collection

'Gladiator II' witnesses slight growth; earns ₹6.83cr in 5 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:39 am Nov 20, 202410:39 am

What's the story The Hollywood blockbuster, Gladiator II, has continued to perform steadily at the Indian box office. After a strong first four days, the Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal film's earnings on Tuesday (Day 5) were estimated to be around ₹0.57cr across all languages. This takes the film's total net collection to approximately ₹6.83cr in India over five days of its release.

Collection breakdown

'Gladiator II' witnessed a significant drop on Monday

The film opened with a collection of ₹1.6cr on its first day (Friday). The earnings increased by 34.38% on Saturday, raking in ₹2.15cr, and dipped slightly to ₹2.05cr on Sunday. However, the film saw a huge drop in collections on Monday, earning just ₹0.46cr—a drop of 77.56% from the previous day's earnings before bouncing back slightly to earn ₹0.57cr on Tuesday (Day 5).

Occupancy rates

'Gladiator II' theater occupancy varied across regions

On Tuesday, Gladiator II recorded an overall English occupancy of 10.81% in theaters. The highest occupancy was recorded during night shows at 17.27% while morning shows had the lowest at 7.71%. In major regions such as Mumbai and the National Capital Region (NCR), the film's English version had occupancies of 12% and 6.5%, respectively. Meanwhile, in Chennai and Kochi, it recorded higher occupancies of 18% and 22.75%, respectively.

Language-wise occupancy

'Gladiator II' Hindi and Tamil versions also saw varied occupancy

The Hindi version of Gladiator II witnessed an overall occupancy of 7.02% on Tuesday. The night shows saw the highest occupancy at 10.27%, while morning shows recorded the lowest at 4.77%. In Mumbai and NCR, the film's Hindi version had occupancies of 9.25% and 6.25%, respectively. The Ridley Scott film's Tamil version witnessed an overall higher occupancy of 14.6% on Tuesday, with night shows recording the highest at 18.12%.