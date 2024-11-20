'Gladiator II' witnesses slight growth; earns ₹6.83cr in 5 days
The Hollywood blockbuster, Gladiator II, has continued to perform steadily at the Indian box office. After a strong first four days, the Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal film's earnings on Tuesday (Day 5) were estimated to be around ₹0.57cr across all languages. This takes the film's total net collection to approximately ₹6.83cr in India over five days of its release.
'Gladiator II' witnessed a significant drop on Monday
The film opened with a collection of ₹1.6cr on its first day (Friday). The earnings increased by 34.38% on Saturday, raking in ₹2.15cr, and dipped slightly to ₹2.05cr on Sunday. However, the film saw a huge drop in collections on Monday, earning just ₹0.46cr—a drop of 77.56% from the previous day's earnings before bouncing back slightly to earn ₹0.57cr on Tuesday (Day 5).
'Gladiator II' theater occupancy varied across regions
On Tuesday, Gladiator II recorded an overall English occupancy of 10.81% in theaters. The highest occupancy was recorded during night shows at 17.27% while morning shows had the lowest at 7.71%. In major regions such as Mumbai and the National Capital Region (NCR), the film's English version had occupancies of 12% and 6.5%, respectively. Meanwhile, in Chennai and Kochi, it recorded higher occupancies of 18% and 22.75%, respectively.
'Gladiator II' Hindi and Tamil versions also saw varied occupancy
The Hindi version of Gladiator II witnessed an overall occupancy of 7.02% on Tuesday. The night shows saw the highest occupancy at 10.27%, while morning shows recorded the lowest at 4.77%. In Mumbai and NCR, the film's Hindi version had occupancies of 9.25% and 6.25%, respectively. The Ridley Scott film's Tamil version witnessed an overall higher occupancy of 14.6% on Tuesday, with night shows recording the highest at 18.12%.