'Gladiator II' box office collection

'Gladiator II' is slow but steady; earns ₹6.22cr by Day-4

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:15 am Nov 19, 202411:15 am

What's the story The much-awaited sequel, Gladiator II, has taken a fairly strong start at the Indian box office. The film raked in an impressive ₹5.8cr net in India over its first three days of release. On its fourth day, Monday (November 18), it added another ₹0.42cr to its earnings across all languages, taking the total to ₹6.22cr net for the first four days of release in India.

Collection breakdown

'Gladiator II' witnessed a dip in collections on Monday

The film's earnings witnessed a steady rise over the first two days, collecting ₹1.6cr on Friday and ₹2.15cr on Saturday. However, it dipped slightly by 4.65% on Sunday, earning ₹2.05cr. The fourth day, usually a crucial day for any film's box office performance with the weekend ending, witnessed a massive drop in collections for Gladiator II as it earned just ₹0.42cr net across all languages in India.

Occupancy rates

'Gladiator II' saw varied theater occupancy rates across India

The theater occupancy rates for Gladiator II differed across regions and languages in India. On Monday, the overall English occupancy stood at 9.38%, with the highest rates during night shows at 13.03%. The Hindi version of the film had a lower overall occupancy of 7.15%, while the Tamil version surpassed both with an impressive 15.34% overall occupancy on Monday.

Regional performance

'Gladiator II' saw highest English occupancy in Chennai, Kochi

Regionally, for the English version, Chennai and Kochi saw the highest overall occupancies of 18% and 18.5% respectively. For the Hindi version, Surat and Chandigarh topped with overall occupancies of 14.75% and 14.5% respectively. The Tamil version saw its highest occupancy in Pondicherry at an impressive 33%. The Ridley Scott film stars Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal, among others.