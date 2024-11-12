Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'KA' has shown a steady performance at the box office, earning ₹24.1cr in 12 days. Despite a few dips, the film's earnings bounced back, particularly over the weekends.

'KA' box office collection

'KA' is slow yet steady; earns ₹24.1cr in 12 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:39 pm Nov 12, 202401:39 pm

What's the story Telugu film KA, directed by Sandeep and produced by Srichakraas Entertainment and KA Productions, has crossed ₹24cr at the box office within 12 days. The film stars Tanvi Raam, Saranya Pradeep, Kiran Abbavaram, Ajay, and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles. Despite a slow start with ₹0.3cr collection on its opening day (paid previews day), the movie's earnings saw a huge spike the next day (Thursday), raking in ₹3.5cr.

Week 1 performance

'KA' witnessed fluctuating collections during the 1st week

During its first week, KA had a roller-coaster ride at the box office. After an impressive Day 1 (Thursday) with ₹3.5cr, the film's earnings dipped slightly to ₹3cr on Day 2 (Friday). However, it bounced back over the weekend, collecting ₹3.6cr and ₹3.75cr on Day 3 (Saturday) and Day 4 (Sunday), respectively. The weekdays saw a decline in collections with figures hovering around ₹1-1.5cr from Monday to Wednesday.

Week 2 performance

'KA' maintained steady pace in 2nd week

In its second week, KA continued to hold a steady pace at the box office. The film witnessed a slight increase in collections on Day 9 (Friday) with ₹0.9cr, followed by a major jump to ₹1.75cr on Day 10 (Saturday). This momentum continued into Day 11 (Sunday) as the film again collected ₹1.75cr. However, the new week brought a dip in earnings with an estimated collection of ₹0.75cr on Day 12 (Monday).

Theater occupancy

'KA' recorded 15.17% occupancy in Telugu theaters on Monday

On Monday, the 12th day of its release, KA recorded an overall 15.17% occupancy in Telugu theaters. The film witnessed a slightly higher turnout during night shows with an occupancy rate of 17.68%, as opposed to morning shows which stood at 13.52%. Among regions, Vizag-Visakhapatnam reported the highest overall occupancy at 23.75%, while the National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai had much lower rates of 4.5% and 3.5%, respectively.