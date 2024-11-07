Summarize Simplifying... In short Bhushan Kumar is set to release a series of franchise films, including 'Raid 2' and 'De De Pyaar De 2' starring Ajay Devgn, and 'Border 2' featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh.



Bhushan Kumar's mega-franchise plans

'Border,' 'Dhamaal': 8 franchise films by Bhushan Kumar on way!

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Nov 07, 202404:10 am

What's the story After the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and its sequel—released on November 1—producer Bhushan Kumar is all set to introduce a few new intellectual properties (IPs) with franchises in the next two years. In a recent interview, he highlighted the significance of franchises and their impact on box-office success—describing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as an ideal blend of franchise appeal and talented actors. Here's a look at the upcoming franchise films in development.

Upcoming releases

'Raid 2,' 'De De Pyaar De 2' next in line

Kumar's next two big-screen ventures after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are Raid 2 and De De Pyaar De 2, both of which are slated to release in February and May of 2025, respectively. Notably, both films are headlined by Ajay Devgn. An insider revealed to Pinkvilla that at T-Series, Kumar wants to turn IPs into superstars. "There are many films close to his heart in the development stage for parts two and three," the source said.

Future projects

'Border 2' and 'Animal Park' among Kumar's ambitious projects

Among the most ambitious projects in the works is "India's biggest war film," Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh. This will be followed by Animal Park, a sequel to the 2023 cult blockbuster Animal headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. While Border 2 goes on floors in November this year (2024), Animal Park will begin in 2026 after Sandeep Reddy Vanga wraps Spirit with Prabhas.

Franchise expansion

'Spirit' may spawn a new franchise; 'Dhamaal 4' in development

The insider also hinted Spirit could birth a new franchise in the cop genre. Reddy Vanga is reportedly brimming with ideas for this Prabhas-led action thriller. Dhamaal 4 is also in the development stage and will go on floors in 2025. Other projects include Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, both starring Kartik Aaryan and expected to be produced in the next three years.