Matt Reeves hints at more Gotham-based shows

Will 'The Penguin' return with Season 2

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 am Nov 07, 2024

What's the story As HBO's The Penguin approaches its season finale this Sunday, speculation is rife about a possible second season or other TV series set in The Batman's Gotham. In a recent interview with Interview, The Batman director Matt Reeves revealed that discussions are ongoing about future narratives within this universe. He expressed enthusiasm for exploring other characters' stories rather than focusing solely on Oz Cobblepot's journey in a possible second season of The Penguin.

Director's delight

Reeves expressed excitement over audience's response to 'The Penguin'

Sharing his excitement over the positive reception of The Penguin, Reeves said, "Yeah. We have been talking, and it's exciting because people are now embracing the show." The executive producer of the hit show added, "My fantasy is coming into being, which is very exciting, and HBO has been incredibly supportive from the beginning." "Now to see that the show is being embraced is really, really exciting. We have been talking about doing other shows."

Narrative approach

Reeves's vision for future Gotham-based series

Further, Reeves stressed that he didn't want origin stories in any of the new shows. "I wanted to make sure that we didn't do the origin tale, which so many of the other series have done," he said. He was interested in exploring Gotham's dysfunction from different characters' perspectives. "It's about cities and their dysfunction and the world and its dysfunction, which is what Batman stories are all about," he added.

Actor's apprehension

Colin Farrell's uncertainty about reprising 'The Penguin' role

Meanwhile, Colin Farrell, who plays Cobblepot in The Penguin, has previously voiced uncertainty over returning for a second season. He cited the emotional and physical challenges of playing the character as possible deterrents. "I don't know, man," Farrell told Total Film earlier this year. "Don't get me wrong — I loved it — but it got in on me a little bit." He also cited the discomfort of his character's costume and makeup as reasons for his hesitation.