Colin Farrell's Penguin look in the upcoming HBO series was inspired by injured and older penguins, with one side of his face mimicking a bird's mouth.

The series, set a week after 'The Batman' movie, focuses on Farrell's character Oz trying to fill the power vacuum in Gotham's criminal underworld.

Serving as a bridge between 'The Batman' films, 'The Penguin' is set to premiere on HBO on September 19. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The Penguin's makeup inspiration behind Colin Farrell's look revealed

How 'The Godfather,' Harvey Weinstein inspired Colin Farrell's Penguin look

What's the story Michael Marino, the makeup designer responsible for Colin Farrell's transformation into Oz Cobb, also known as The Penguin, in the 2022 film The Batman and the upcoming HBO series The Penguin, revealed his inspirations during a Comic-Con 2024 panel. Marino cited disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and John Cazale's character Fredo from The Godfather as key influences. He also drew inspiration from injured birds to create Farrell's distinctive look.

Panel insights

'I looked at injured birds and older, grizzled penguins...'

Speaking to fans at the San Diego Convention Center, Marino explained his creative process. He said, "I looked at injured birds and older, grizzled penguins, and they had these chipped beaks and all this stuff." He further revealed that one side of Farrell's face in silhouette mimics a bird's mouth due to its curved and scarred appearance. "So, on one side of his face in silhouette, you have this curved, scarred face on the side."

Series plot

'The Penguin' series follows events of 'The Batman'

The Penguin series is set one week after the events of The Batman, which starred Robert Pattinson as a new incarnation of the Dark Knight. The film concluded with the Riddler, portrayed by Paul Dano, killing mob boss Carmine Falcone and causing a flood in Gotham City. The HBO series focuses on the power vacuum created in Gotham's criminal underworld following these events, with Farrell's character Oz attempting to seize control.

Series continuity

'The Penguin' to bridge gap between 'Batman' films

Showrunner Lauren LeFranc revealed that The Penguin will serve as a bridge between the first movie and The Batman Part II. LeFranc, who also executive produces the series alongside The Batman director Matt Reeves and producer Dylan Clark, stated, "We're going almost directly into the second film Matt has planned." Reeves is set to begin filming for the sequel next year. Meanwhile, The Penguin is slated to premiere on HBO on September 19.