In short Simplifying... In short Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film 'Ulajh' is creating quite a buzz, with special preview screenings in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad selling out in just 30 minutes!

Kapoor stars as Suhana, a young diplomat caught in a personal conspiracy at the London embassy.

The film's song 'Shaukan' is also trending on social media, adding to the anticipation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Janhvi Kapoor's 'Ulajh' is set to hit theaters on August 2

Janhvi Kapoor's 'Ulajh' special preview screenings sold out in 30-minutes!

By Tanvi Gupta 04:40 pm Jul 28, 202404:40 pm

What's the story Janhvi Kapoor's forthcoming political mystery drama, Ulajh, is already stirring excitement among fans ahead of its Friday (August 2) release. According to reports, the film's producers arranged special preview screenings in various cities, which received an overwhelming response and sold out within 30 minutes of availability on Saturday (July 27). This marks the first time any of Kapoor's films have had such pre-release screenings for fans.

Star's reaction

Kapoor expressed excitement over 'Ulajh's pre-release reception

Taking to social media, Junglee Pictures shared the news with the caption: "Overwhelmed with the response...Exclusive fan screening in Mumbai, Delhi, and Jaipur, Ahmedabad sold out just within 30 minutes." "Expanding to 3 more cities! Stay tuned," it concluded. Kapoor also expressed her delight at the quick sell-out of the shows, adding, "What is even more exciting and overwhelming is to see the shows get booked out so quickly."

Film details

'Ulajh's plot and cast details revealed

In Ulajh, Kapoor plays Suhana, a young diplomat entangled in a personal conspiracy during her assignment at the London embassy. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. Other cast members include Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh penned the script with dialogue by Atika Chauhan.

Song buzz

'Ulajh's song 'Shaukan' trends on social media

Adding to the film's anticipation is the catchy, sultry track titled Shaukan, which has been trending on social media. During promotions for Ulajh, Kapoor was asked about her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's reaction to the song. The film's director then revealed that Pahariya was the first person to listen to the song. Fans have also been expressing their appreciation for Shaukan on various platforms.