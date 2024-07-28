In short Simplifying... In short Fans are buzzing over Raha's uncanny resemblance to her mother, Alia Bhatt, and late grandfather, Rishi Kapoor, with many likening her to a mini-Alia.

Meanwhile, Alia and her partner are juggling parenting with their thriving careers, with exciting projects lined up.

Kapoor is set to star in "Love & War" alongside Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, while Bhatt is gearing up for Vasan Bala's "Jigra" and YRF's "Alpha" with Anil Kapoor and Sharvari. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha's adorable moment goes viral

Watch: Raha's recent appearance reminds fans of Alia, Rishi Kapoor

By Isha Sharma 04:00 pm Jul 28, 202404:00 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and his daughter, Raha Kapoor, were recently spotted together in Mumbai, sparking excitement among fans. The rare public sighting of the father-daughter duo enjoying quality time has gone viral. Fans were captivated by the sight of Kapoor holding his daughter in his arms, with X and Instagram users going gaga over Raha's cuteness. The toddler was born in 2022.

Family resemblance

Fans spot Raha's resemblance to her mother and late grandfather

Fans were quick to notice Raha's striking resemblance to her mother, Alia Bhatt, and late grandfather, Rishi Kapoor. Many took to social media to comment on her likeness to a miniature version of Bhatt. "She's a perfect blend of Alia and Rishi Ji," one fan noted on Instagram, while another added, "Raha looks so much like a small Alia! Adorable!" Another remarked, "OMG! She really got lucky with the genes."

Twitter Post

Take a look at Raha here

Professional outlook

Career: Kapoor-Bhatt's upcoming projects

In addition to their parenting responsibilities, Bhatt and Kapoor are also preparing for an exciting phase in their career. Last seen in Animal, Kapoor will next star in Love & War, starring Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bhatt, meanwhile, is ready for Vasan Bala's Jigra and also has YRF's Alpha in the pipeline, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Sharvari.