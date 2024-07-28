Watch: Raha's recent appearance reminds fans of Alia, Rishi Kapoor
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and his daughter, Raha Kapoor, were recently spotted together in Mumbai, sparking excitement among fans. The rare public sighting of the father-daughter duo enjoying quality time has gone viral. Fans were captivated by the sight of Kapoor holding his daughter in his arms, with X and Instagram users going gaga over Raha's cuteness. The toddler was born in 2022.
Fans spot Raha's resemblance to her mother and late grandfather
Fans were quick to notice Raha's striking resemblance to her mother, Alia Bhatt, and late grandfather, Rishi Kapoor. Many took to social media to comment on her likeness to a miniature version of Bhatt. "She's a perfect blend of Alia and Rishi Ji," one fan noted on Instagram, while another added, "Raha looks so much like a small Alia! Adorable!" Another remarked, "OMG! She really got lucky with the genes."
Take a look at Raha here
Career: Kapoor-Bhatt's upcoming projects
In addition to their parenting responsibilities, Bhatt and Kapoor are also preparing for an exciting phase in their career. Last seen in Animal, Kapoor will next star in Love & War, starring Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bhatt, meanwhile, is ready for Vasan Bala's Jigra and also has YRF's Alpha in the pipeline, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Sharvari.