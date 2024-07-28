In short Simplifying... In short Marvel India's promotional strategy for 'Deadpool 3' cleverly incorporated references to Indian films and trending memes, engaging fans and creating buzz.

The campaign included an eye-catching poster with a cheeky nod to Ajay Devgn's 1991 film 'Phool Aur Kaante', and a photo referencing Ranveer Singh's character from 'Bajirao Mastani'.

Even Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds joined in, surprising fans by speaking Hindi in an interview. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Deadpool & Wolverine' is performing well in India

Memes, posters, tweets: How Marvel's online game helped 'Deadpool 3'

By Isha Sharma 03:46 pm Jul 28, 202403:46 pm

What's the story MCU's Deadpool & Wolverine has turned into a box-office monster in India. To nobody's surprise, the Shawn Levy directorial earned ₹21cr on its opening day and followed it up with collections of ₹22.50cr on Saturday. While MCU's reigning popularity in India is the driving factor behind this success, Marvel India's social media game is also another contributing factor. Wondering how? Let's unravel.

#1

Interesting, eye-catching poster that has an Ajay Devgn connect

Who would have thought of such a groundbreaking poster? Earlier this week, Marvel India uploaded an instantly eye-catching, intriguing poster featuring the titular characters, with the caption, "Phool Aur Kaante." Not only is that the name of Ajay Devgn's 1991 film, but it also signifies the superheroes' personalities and strengths and aligns well with them. Not to miss, the cheeky reference to Wolverine's claws!

Twitter Post

Amazing poster, isn't it?

#2

Did you see their 'Bajirao Mastani' reference?

The social media team also deserves plaudits for keeping the fans engaged throughout the promotional run by uploading images referencing Indian films and trending memes. For instance, in a recent photo, the caption read, "Piche to dekho," alluding to a viral meme, and in another post, Ranveer Singh's character from Bajirao Mastani was underlined due to his similarities with the two superheroes.

#3

When Jackman-Reynolds spoke to us in Hindi

In one of the interviews Jackman and Reynolds gave to Marvel India, they initially talked about why the film and its storyline is special, and then went on to catch everyone by surprise by saying, "Phaad denge sabki! (We will kill it)." Yes, that happened. Hearing two Hollywood A-listers speak in Hindi was enough for MCU nerds to book their FDFS tickets.